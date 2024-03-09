Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

NBC Celebrity

In a new interview, the 59-year-old 'Today' anchor reflects on parenthood while sharing update on her young daughter's condition, roughly a year after the little girl's health scare.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hoda Kotb has opened up about her 4-year-old daughter Hope's health journey and the lessons she's learned as a parent.

Speaking to ET, Kotb revealed that Hope is "doing much better" a year after her health scare. The incident taught her "Hope is stronger than I ever imagined" and that her older daughter, Hailey, is an exceptional big sister.

Kotb emphasized the importance of not passing her worries onto her children. "When your kids sees your eyes [worried, they'll think,] I'm scared. Something's wrong with me. 'What's wrong here? What's wrong?' " she explained.

The experience inspired Kotb to write her latest children's book, "Hope Is a Rainbow," which she believes offers hope to anyone facing challenges. "I feel like no matter what you're going through in your life, no matter how deep a hole you feel in, no matter how impossible your task feels, if in your heart you do have hope you're fine," she said.

Hope's response to the book touched Kotb deeply. "She said... 'I know I'm enough because my Mama loves me,' " Kotb recalled. "It makes my heart feel totally settled."

Reflecting on her family, Kotb expressed contentment with her two daughters. "I think so," she said when asked if her family feels complete. "Your heart's ability to expand is beyond measure."

