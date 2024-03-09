Halle Berry Gushes Over 'Fine A**' Boyfriend Van Hunt on His 54th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The former Bond girl helps her beau to usher in his 54th birthday as she pays tribute and shares a series of photos in a heartfelt message on social media.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Friday, March 8, Halle Berry marked her Grammy-winning boyfriend Van Hunt's 54th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The Oscar winner shared several adorable photos of the couple, along with a loving caption.

"Don't count your candles, baby, just enjoy the beautiful glow!" Berry wrote. "Happy Birthday with ya fine a**."

One photo showed the pair holding hands on a sunlit balcony. Berry also included a selfie from a vacation and a red carpet shot. "HA! I [love] u," Hunt commented on the post.

The couple met virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been together since 2020. Berry has praised Hunt as the "love of her life," stating, "When you're loved and supported as a woman, everything changes."

In addition to sharing glimpses of their relationship online, the pair have also opened up about the positive impact it has had on their lives. Hunt revealed that Berry has inspired his music, while Berry has shared how he has influenced her parenting.

Hunt has one son from a previous relationship while Berry has two children with her ex-partners.

Berry celebrated her birthday in August with a sweet tribute from Hunt, who captioned a series of photos, "this is the woman I love."

On her birthday, Hunt took Berry and her 15-year-old daughter, Nahla, to see "Barbie". Berry wrote on Instagram, "My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I love you guys ... thank you!"

You can share this post!