 

Halle Berry Gushes Over 'Fine A**' Boyfriend Van Hunt on His 54th Birthday

Halle Berry Gushes Over 'Fine A**' Boyfriend Van Hunt on His 54th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Bond girl helps her beau to usher in his 54th birthday as she pays tribute and shares a series of photos in a heartfelt message on social media.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Friday, March 8, Halle Berry marked her Grammy-winning boyfriend Van Hunt's 54th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The Oscar winner shared several adorable photos of the couple, along with a loving caption.

"Don't count your candles, baby, just enjoy the beautiful glow!" Berry wrote. "Happy Birthday with ya fine a**."

One photo showed the pair holding hands on a sunlit balcony. Berry also included a selfie from a vacation and a red carpet shot. "HA! I [love] u," Hunt commented on the post.

  Editors' Pick

The couple met virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been together since 2020. Berry has praised Hunt as the "love of her life," stating, "When you're loved and supported as a woman, everything changes."

In addition to sharing glimpses of their relationship online, the pair have also opened up about the positive impact it has had on their lives. Hunt revealed that Berry has inspired his music, while Berry has shared how he has influenced her parenting.

Hunt has one son from a previous relationship while Berry has two children with her ex-partners.

Berry celebrated her birthday in August with a sweet tribute from Hunt, who captioned a series of photos, "this is the woman I love."

On her birthday, Hunt took Berry and her 15-year-old daughter, Nahla, to see "Barbie". Berry wrote on Instagram, "My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I love you guys ... thank you!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization
Related Posts
Halle Berry Showers Boyfriend Van Hunt With Praise as He Launches Record Label

Halle Berry Showers Boyfriend Van Hunt With Praise as He Launches Record Label

Halle Berry Reacts to Disgusting Objects Tainting Her Racy Beachside Photo

Halle Berry Reacts to Disgusting Objects Tainting Her Racy Beachside Photo

Halle Berry Disappointed No Black Star Has Won Best Actress Since Her Oscars Triumph

Halle Berry Disappointed No Black Star Has Won Best Actress Since Her Oscars Triumph

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie Had 'Rocky Start' Before Bonding Over Their 'Divorces and Exes'

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie Had 'Rocky Start' Before Bonding Over Their 'Divorces and Exes'

Latest News
Take a Look Back at 2023 Oscars: Ten Famous Stars Who Had Eye-Catching Style
  • Mar 10, 2024

Take a Look Back at 2023 Oscars: Ten Famous Stars Who Had Eye-Catching Style

Lil Wayne Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Filed by Private Chef
  • Mar 09, 2024

Lil Wayne Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Filed by Private Chef

Deiondra Sanders Announces 'Miracle' Pregnancy After Numerous Health Challenges
  • Mar 09, 2024

Deiondra Sanders Announces 'Miracle' Pregnancy After Numerous Health Challenges

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization
  • Mar 09, 2024

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Halle Berry Gushes Over 'Fine A**' Boyfriend Van Hunt on His 54th Birthday
  • Mar 09, 2024

Halle Berry Gushes Over 'Fine A**' Boyfriend Van Hunt on His 54th Birthday

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94
  • Mar 09, 2024

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

Most Read
Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 15:57:55

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Rihanna Rumored Pregnant With Third Child Following Performance in India

Rihanna Rumored Pregnant With Third Child Following Performance in India

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'