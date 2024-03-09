Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer

Music

The 30-year-old record producer has been teasing the collaborative project with the Atlanta rapper for years, and in March 2023, he said the record would arrive later that year.

AceShowbiz - Future and Metro Boomin have finally announced their joint album. Having teased the project for a few years, the "Heroes & Villains" artist and the "Mask Off" rapper announced "We Don't Trust You" with a cinematic trailer.

Released on Friday, March 8, the clip shows both musicians driving matching white Rolls Royces in the desert. The video is narrated by the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep.

"A lot of f**king garbage-a** rappers out here running around like...These n***as ain't supposed to be rappers," Prodigy said. "This game is meant for a select circle of few. It's a select few. And that's what it is today. Ain't nothing changed. Always remember that."

The video ended by displaying the title of the album. There were also two dates, March 22 and April 12.

Metro previously planned to release the joint album in 2023. "You know, Pluto, that's my brother. We've been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it's like the beginning of our phase two," he said in an interview with FLAUNT magazine published last March.

"We haven't had a song out since 'Mask Off', they've been on our heads," the record producer, whose real name is Leland Tyler Wayne, added. "With this, and then the whole State Farm thing, it’s starting to slowly put people on notice: we crankins that s**t back up too."

Asked if fans would finally get the record from the two, Metro confirmed the project would be dropped later that year. "Definitely," he stated. "I would bet on it. I would definitely bet on it."

Though Future made several appearances on Metro's latest album "Heroes & Villains", the latter was missing from the Atlanta emcee's 2022 LP "I NEVER LIKED YOU". On the reason why, he told Ebro Darden in November, "[Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA... That's my brother, but we're working on some things."

"At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him," he further explained. "I was like, 'Look, the last time anybody's really heard a song from me and you was 'Mask Off'. So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.' "

