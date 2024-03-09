 

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer
Music

The 30-year-old record producer has been teasing the collaborative project with the Atlanta rapper for years, and in March 2023, he said the record would arrive later that year.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Future and Metro Boomin have finally announced their joint album. Having teased the project for a few years, the "Heroes & Villains" artist and the "Mask Off" rapper announced "We Don't Trust You" with a cinematic trailer.

Released on Friday, March 8, the clip shows both musicians driving matching white Rolls Royces in the desert. The video is narrated by the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep.

"A lot of f**king garbage-a** rappers out here running around like...These n***as ain't supposed to be rappers," Prodigy said. "This game is meant for a select circle of few. It's a select few. And that's what it is today. Ain't nothing changed. Always remember that."

The video ended by displaying the title of the album. There were also two dates, March 22 and April 12.

  Editors' Pick

Metro previously planned to release the joint album in 2023. "You know, Pluto, that's my brother. We've been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it's like the beginning of our phase two," he said in an interview with FLAUNT magazine published last March.

"We haven't had a song out since 'Mask Off', they've been on our heads," the record producer, whose real name is Leland Tyler Wayne, added. "With this, and then the whole State Farm thing, it’s starting to slowly put people on notice: we crankins that s**t back up too."

Asked if fans would finally get the record from the two, Metro confirmed the project would be dropped later that year. "Definitely," he stated. "I would bet on it. I would definitely bet on it."

Though Future made several appearances on Metro's latest album "Heroes & Villains", the latter was missing from the Atlanta emcee's 2022 LP "I NEVER LIKED YOU". On the reason why, he told Ebro Darden in November, "[Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA... That's my brother, but we're working on some things."

"At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him," he further explained. "I was like, 'Look, the last time anybody's really heard a song from me and you was 'Mask Off'. So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Draya Michele Seems to Respond to Backlash After Confirming Pregnancy With 22-Year-Old BF's Child

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder
Related Posts
Rumors of Future Getting Tems Pregnant Leave Fans Confused

Rumors of Future Getting Tems Pregnant Leave Fans Confused

Future Dropped From Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'When I Think About It'

Future Dropped From Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'When I Think About It'

Future Slammed Over Apparent Diss at Russell Wilson on Quavo's New Song 'Turn Yo Clic Up'

Future Slammed Over Apparent Diss at Russell Wilson on Quavo's New Song 'Turn Yo Clic Up'

Future Apologetic as He Scraps Final Two Dates of His Tour

Future Apologetic as He Scraps Final Two Dates of His Tour

Latest News
Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder
  • Mar 09, 2024

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer
  • Mar 09, 2024

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If She Physically Trained for 'Damsel'
  • Mar 09, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If She Physically Trained for 'Damsel'

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'
  • Mar 09, 2024

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'

Oprah Winfrey Developing Documentary About Ozempic
  • Mar 09, 2024

Oprah Winfrey Developing Documentary About Ozempic

Draya Michele Seems to Respond to Backlash After Confirming Pregnancy With 22-Year-Old BF's Child
  • Mar 09, 2024

Draya Michele Seems to Respond to Backlash After Confirming Pregnancy With 22-Year-Old BF's Child

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah
Music
  • 2024-03-08 10:53:25

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande to Share Her Truth About Relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater in New Album

Ariana Grande to Share Her Truth About Relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater in New Album

Tyla Calls Off Tour Due to 'Tragically Worsening' Injury

Tyla Calls Off Tour Due to 'Tragically Worsening' Injury

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Kid Cudi Enlists Pusha T for 'Insano' World Tour

Kid Cudi Enlists Pusha T for 'Insano' World Tour

Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song