 

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If She Physically Trained for 'Damsel'

In a new interview, the 20-year-old actress, who is known for her role of Eleven on Netflix's 'Stranger Things', also shares if she has 'a method' for filming emotional scenes.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown "[doesn't] really like working out." The 20-year-old actress shot a series of action scenes for her new fantasy film, "Damsel", but Millie admits that she didn't really train in preparation for the role.

She told Extra, "I didn't want to be prepared because, like, my character is going through this, too, so I was just, like, 'Why would I prepare and be this muscular, you know, great climber when I want to see mistakes?' I fall a lot in the film … It was all real … It makes you fall in love and care about the character more."

Millie also revealed that she "[doesn't] really have a method" for shooting emotional scenes, either. The actress said, "I don't really have a method, which I think is just what's working for me right now … I think, for me, like, instinct, it's just what I feel I would do in that moment."

Despite this, Millie admits to being a naturally "emotional" person herself. The actress, who is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of music star Jon Bon Jovi, explained, "I just try and think, 'What would Millie do?' and try and implement that in any way to bring more authenticity to the scene."

Millie actually served as an executive producer on "Damsel", and the actress has relished the challenge. The Hollywood star admitted that it was a "really, really exciting" opportunity for her. Millie, who is best known for starring in "Stranger Things", the hit Netflix show, shared, "It's huge for me. I think, you know, Netflix has been an amazing opportunity to give me that seat at the table and that confidence. It's been really, really exciting for me."

