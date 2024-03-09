 

Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern

Making sure the retired actor is 'getting enough to eat' has reportedly become a challenge at home, but his family and friends 'want him to be surrounded by love and happiness' no matter how much time he has left.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bruce Willis' loved ones are savoring their time with the actor amid his dementia battle. Words are his "disease has progressed quickly, and he can't really communicate anymore," so his family and friends make sure that he keeps "surrounded by love and happiness" no matter how much time he has left.

"Those who love Bruce want to cherish every last moment with him. They all realize this could be his last birthday," a source tells In Touch as the "Die Hard" star is about to turn 69 on March 19. His daughters apparently want to capture as many moments with him as "they're taking as many photos and videos as possible."

As for the biggest concern regarding his condition, another insider tells the site, "He doesn't express hunger much." The source shares, "According to family members, the challenge at home is making sure that he's getting enough to eat, that he's not skipping mealtime, and that his diet is filled with foods that have the chance to improve his health instead of subtract from it."

"This is a sad situation that should be familiar to anybody who is dealing with a close family member with dementia or Alzheimer's," the informant claims, noting that Bruce's wife Emma Heming is making sure that he is as cared for as possible. "She continues to be the best person on the planet to look after Bruce, protecting him from the everyday hazards that can be dangerous for somebody with his illness," the source says.

Despite the "Glass" actor's declining condition, "everybody's staying positive about Bruce's future and hopeful that he finds some kind of comfortable plateau or even, God willing, shows signs of improvement," the source stresses. "They know being in the presence of his family seems to bring him a lot of comfort, so that is what they focus on. No matter how much time Bruce has left, they want him to be surrounded by love and happiness."

Emma recently slammed a "clickbait" article that claimed there was no more joy in Bruce's life following his dementia diagnosis. "The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth," she clapped back in an Instagram video.

The model emphasized that while there is sadness and grief associated with Bruce's condition, there is also love, connection, and happiness. "It's a new chapter filled with meaning and purpose," she said, urging media outlets to approach the topic of dementia with sensitivity and to educate themselves properly.

