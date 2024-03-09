Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges Share Hilarious Family Photo After Welcoming First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The comedian and his wife Chloe poke fun at their newborn baby in a funny family picture after she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, their first child together.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Actors Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges have welcomed their first child together, a son named Beau DeVine. The happy news was announced on Instagram on March 8, with both Devine and Bridges sharing heartwarming posts.

"Meet lil baby Beau DeVine! He can be fussy at times but we've already learned some great parenting techniques," Devine wrote, alongside humorous photos of himself and Bridges making exaggerated crying faces with their newborn.

Bridges echoed her husband's sentiments, expressing the profound love she feels for her son, "Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that's 15 times bigger."

The couple's pregnancy journey was shared with their followers on social media in October 2023, with Devine posting a comical photo of Bridges' growing baby bump and himself cradling his own stomach, quipping that he was "just fat."

Devine and Bridges have been together since meeting on the set of the 2014 film "The Final Girls." They announced their engagement in October 2019 and exchanged vows in October 2021 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The birth of Beau marks a new chapter in the couple's lives, and their social media posts have been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from friends, family, and fans alike, including supportive messages from Devine's "Workaholics" co-star Blake Anderson.

You can share this post!