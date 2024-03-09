 

Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Beefing With Matt Damon's Wife Following Ben Affleck Reconciliation

Despite Affleck and Damon's close friendship, their respective spouses Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Barroso are reportedly not really getting along with each other.

AceShowbiz - Despite the affectionate display at the Golden Globes, sources reveal underlying tensions between the wives of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

A source close to the friends claims that Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, has reservations about Jennifer Lopez, whom Affleck recently reunited with. Barroso reportedly feels that Lopez treats Damon "like he's less than her."

Another source adds that while Affleck and Damon remain close, their wives' strained relationship is a source of frustration. Allegedly, attempts to reconcile them have failed.

"Matt and Lucy think it would be great if the four of them could jet to Mexico for a weekend," a source said. "But it never goes well."

The friction between Lopez and Barroso is said to stem from the timing of their relationships. Damon met Barroso around the same time Affleck and Lopez first split up. Lopez, on the other hand, reportedly views Barroso as having an "established relationship" with Affleck that she feels left out of.

Despite the tensions, Lopez has publicly praised Damon, expressing support for his Oscar-nominated film "Air". However, sources claim that Affleck and Damon's longtime friendship is being tested by the strain between their wives.

