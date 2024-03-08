 

Tyla Injured Her Back in 'Freak Twerking Accident'

Tyla Injured Her Back in 'Freak Twerking Accident'
After the 'Water' hitmaker announces the cancellation of her tour, the nature of her injury is revealed as she reportedly hurt her back while practicing racy dance moves.

  Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Grammy Award-winning pop star Tyla has announced the cancellation of her current world tour due to a long-term injury.

The South African singer shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, expressing both frustration and disappointment. "For the past year, I've been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened," she wrote. "The pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation."

Tyla did not specify the nature of her injury, but sources close to her team reveal that it occurred during a "freak twerking accident" while she was practicing dance moves inspired by artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Sexxy Red.

Tyla's North American tour, which was set to begin in April, has been canceled, and ticketholders will be automatically refunded. The ticket vendors will contact international ticketholders.

The singer expressed her hope to return to the stage this summer and promised to work diligently on a spectacular show. "I am absolutely heartbroken, but it's becoming increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety," she said.

Tyla's album, "Tyla", is set to be released on March 22. The singer broke through in the United States with her hit song "Water", which reached number seven on the charts.

