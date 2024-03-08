 

Selena Gomez Hails Boyfriend Benny Blanco in Birthday Tribute, He Reacts

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer showers her beau with praises on social media as he celebrates his 36th birthday and the record producer is quick to reciprocate.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez shared a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, on Instagram Friday, March 8 in honor of his 36th birthday. The "Love On" singer gushed about her partner's impressive qualities in a carousel of intimate photos.

"Happy birthday baby!" Gomez wrote in the caption. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me."

Gomez also expressed her love for Blanco, saying, "@itsbennyblanco." Blanco responded with emojis including hearts and kisses.

The couple's relationship was revealed in December 2023, after months of speculation. Gomez described Blanco as the "best thing that's ever happened" to her. They have since packed on the PDA and shared affectionate messages on social media.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez expressed her contentment in her personal life. "I'm finally at a good place with everything," she said. "I've only grown through it."

In another Instagram post, Gomez celebrated Blanco's "super hot" and "perfect" qualities. In a video with chef Olivia Tiedemann, Blanco praised his girlfriend, saying, "She's perfect!"

Despite criticism from fans over Blanco's past comments about Gomez, she defended him, saying, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

Gomez's birthday tribute to Blanco is a testament to their strong bond and the love and appreciation they have for each other. The couple continues to inspire relationship goals with their affectionate displays and unwavering support for one another.

