Tom Cruise 'Shocked' That Elsina Khayrova 'Changed Her Mind' About Marrying Him

Contrary to previous reports that he wanted to 'go slow' with the Russian socialite, the 61-year-old actor has allegedly 'scared off' his girlfriend by rushing into marriage.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise has reportedly been the one dumped in his latest failed relationship. Contrary to recent reports, it's said that the actor was eager to walk down the aisle with Elsina Khayrova sooner than later, but she's apparently not the same page.

According to a new report by In Touch, the 61-year-old asked his girlfriend to marry him after only a few months of dating. While she initially accepted his proposal, she later "started questioning why Tom was in such a rush to tie the knot," a source says. "It was all moving too fast. She got scared off."

Trying to change her mind, the Hollywood hunk has "been sending her flowers and jewelry, but Elsina says she needs time apart to think," the source explains, noting that the divorced mom of two is unlikely to change her mind. "It seems like for her, it's over," they claim.

Tom was reportedly heart broken because "he fell for her hard and the romance was going along smoothly." The source adds, "They knew everything about each other. She knew all about his past, and he was fascinated with learning everything he could about her."

But as he fell head over heels, he made a mistake by rushing into marriage. "Tom was in love with Elsina, and when he's in love he moves fast," the source tells the outlet. "Then he did what he always does when he finds a woman he loves, he asked her to marry him." Elsina reportedly was shocked and overwhelmed, but ultimately accepted Tom's proposal.

Just days later, however, she began having second thoughts when he began seriously planning their nuptials. "He was obsessed with getting all the details exactly right, like Elsina's favorite flowers and colors, her favorite foods - even her wedding dress and the honeymoon," the informant divulges.

The devout Scientologist reportedly wanted a double-ring wedding, per the church's traditions, which likely include the A-R-C triangle, representing "Affinity, Reality and Communication - the component parts of Understanding". This reportedly further freaked "Elsina out," so the source claims.

She eventually told Tom that she was ending things. "She sat Tom down and told him she couldn't go through with it. She explained that she had gotten caught up in the moment, but she needed a break. He was shocked that she changed her mind," the source continues. "She broke his heart."

Agreeing that it's a shame their relationship came to an end, a second source gushes, "Elsina's a catch. She's gorgeous, has a great sense of style, loves a good party and loves adventures - like skiing and trying new restaurants. She's always down for any activity. She also takes really good care of herself and is always at Pilates."

Tom might also be worried as Elsina did not sign an NDA. "Elsina might feel she shouldn't have to sign an NDA considering she's a very rich socialite with family and political connections," a third source says.

"He's in panic mode," the first source weighs in, "over fears he opened up too quickly and went too far, and that Elsina may reveal intimate details of their relationship." The source adds, "He really thought he'd finally met his next wife. It's a huge loss."

Previously, Page Six reported that Tom "cooled things down" with Elisa because he felt their romance was moving "too fast." A so-called insider told the outlet in February, "Tom felt things were moving too fast, especially in the media. He wasn't there yet, so he's cooled things down, but they are still in touch."

Despite the rumored breakup, the source claimed that the door isn't completely closed. "Some in Tom's group of acquaintances say it's over, but with Tom you never really know how that will happen," the source said, noting that Elsina also has "her own fortune that allows her to do as she pleases."

