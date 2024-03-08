 

Zendaya Stuns in Skin-Tight Corset at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

At the Los Angeles event, the 'Dune: Part Two' actress attracts the attention of other attendees in her semi casual outfit with dramatic metallic accessories.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman looked stunning in her semi casual outfit for a recent award show. When making an appearance at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, the actress portraying Rue Bennett on "Euphoria" enhanced the ensemble with dramatic accessories.

On Thursday, March 7, the 27-year-old actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles to attend the star-studded event, which took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. For the special occasion, she opted to wear a skin-tight gray lace corset top.

Zendaya made the ensemble look more casual with a pair of long blue denim pants. She also donned a pair of white pointed-toe high heels and a silver belt. She went dramatic with her accessories, including a metallic silver choker-like necklace and matching cuffs on both of her wrists. To complete the look, she added a pair of small matching hoop earrings and a number of matching rings.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actress looked fresh with her glowy makeup, including long lashes, thin black eyeliner and glossy lipstick. In addition, she debuted a new hairstyle. At the time, her brown shoulder-length tresses were parted to the side and styled in a sleek hairdo.

During the award show, Zendaya brushed shoulders with other famous stars. Among them were Chloe x Halle singers, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey. The three of them took group pictures together. In some of the snaps, it could be seen that Zendaya was standing in between the two sisters. All of them looked happy as they flashed their radiant smiles to the camera.

For the event, Chloe put on a busty display in a white top that came with two huge cut-outs on the wearer's bodice, exposing her breasts and lower abs. The top also had a high neck design and floor-length material on its back side. She also donned a pair of long white satin pants.

As for Halle, the singer/actress looked vibrant in a pink dress. The long gown was made of materials in two different shades of pink color. Furthermore, it featured a halter neck design and a cut-out on her stomach.

  • Mar 08, 2024

