 

Mike Epps Apologizes to Wife Kyra Over 'Misunderstood' Comments Made on Podcast

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mike Epps has regretted his recent comments. The stand-up comedian issued a public apology to wife Kyra after getting backlash over his remarks on the "All The Smoke" podcast.

"I wanna apologize to my wife for what I said on this dumb a** podcast s**t this s**t is a trick bag," the 53-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I am always misunderstood on what I say on the internet smh never again will I interview with anyone never I am off this s**t for good f**k off less."

Mike followed up with a photo of Kyra and doubled down his apology. "Again I wanna apologize to my beautiful wife for ignorant and reckless [comments] I honor you and my family please forgive me," he said.

  Editors' Pick

In the interview, Mike reflected on his life and admitted to a few things he would like to do before he died. "I used to cry all the time and ask God, what did I do that I can't have a son?," he confessed. "But I know what it was. I lied to all these women, got them pregnant and sold them dreams."

"One thing I'm going to get right before I leave this Earth, I'm going to learn how to treat a woman 100% right," the actor continued. "That's something that I want to do. For my mother, for my children for my daughters. And now that I'm getting older, I'm realizing that you've got to treat a woman right."

Some didn't take issue with his statements. However, others felt that it was disrespectful to the woman he married in 2019 and with whom he shares two children.

