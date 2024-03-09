TikTok Star Retracts Comments After Accusing Matt Rife of Doing Oral Favors in Exchange of Fame

Instagram Celebrity

Self-proclaimed 'Alpha King' Nima Yamini backtracks after he previously claimed that Matt performed oral sex on Hollywood executives in exchange for fame.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - TikTok star Nima Yamini has walked back his comments about Matt Rife. After TMZ reported that the stand-up comedian was considering taking legal actions, Nima took to social media to set the record straight.

"It's jokes. Then a conspiracy account took my video passing my joke as truth. Not my intention. No permission," Nima said. "Don't know Matt Rife. I never met him. But my silly joke should definitely not discredit him or his hard work. I wish him success. He deserves it."

"My content is satire, like The Onion," the self-proclaimed "Alpha King" added. "My content is for entertainment only – zero hidden agendas. So stop hating based on jokes, rumors, gossips, lies. Matt Rife didn't make me do this. I felt I owed an explanation ... The Matt Rife conspiracy just isn't true."

Nima previously claimed Matt performed oral sex on Hollywood executives in exchange for fame. "You know, before I became wealthy in business I actually had a somewhat successful career in stand-up comedy," Nima said in a video that went viral earlier this week.

"I was on the way up. I was invited to a meeting with some Hollywood executives along with some now-famous comedian," he further shared. "We were offered the chance for a deal at online stardom. But the only way to receive the contract was by sucking both of the execs off."

"I immediately got up and walked to the door," he went on elaborating. "But before I could even exit, the other comedian was sucking both of their d**ks simultaneously. That guy's name was Matt Rife."

You can share this post!