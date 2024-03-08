Mike Tyson Vows to 'Finish' Jake Paul in First Fight in Four Years

Netflix Celebrity

In a statement, the 57-year-old said, "He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years." He added, "So it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT."

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mike Tyson is set to return to the ring to fight Jake Paul. The former heavyweight champ will face the YouTuber at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20, and he plans to "finish" the Internet personality.



"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch;" the former professional boxer continued, "as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

Jake, for his part, stated, "It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard." He then noted, "Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons."

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime."

