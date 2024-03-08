 

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' songstress also treats her listeners to lyric videos for twelve of thirteen tracks that are featured in her seventh studio album.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has released her new album titled "Eternal Sunshine". The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress got to hear her fans' opinions on her long-awaited record shortly after it was unleashed.

On Friday, March 8, the 30-year-old singer's seventh studio album is made available to stream on various music platforms. She also dropped via YouTube lyric videos for twelve of thirteen tracks that are featured in the set.

One of the songs that was unleashed with its lyric video was "the boy is mine". On the track, she sings, "How can it be? You and me/ Might be meant to be, can't unsee it/ But I don't wanna cause no scene/ I'm usually so unproblematic/ So independent/ Tell me why/ 'Cause the boy is mine, mine."

Ariana continues, "Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me/ Baby, come over, come over (Oh my)/ And God knows I'm tryin'/ But there's just no use in denying." She adds, "The boy is mine/ I can't wait to try him/ Let-let's get intertwined/ The stars, they aligned/ The boy is minе/ Watch me take my time/ I can't bеlieve my mind/ The boy is divine/ The boy is mine."

Another track that came with its lyric video was "we can't be friends (wait for your love)". On the single, she sings, "I didn't think you'd understand me/ How could you ever even try?/ I don't wanna tiptoe but I don't wanna hide/ But I don't wanna feed this monstrous fire/ Just wanna let this story die/ And I'll be alright." She adds, "We can't be friends/ But I'd like to just pretend/ You cling to your papers and pens/ Wait until you like me again."

After dropping the album, Ariana was showered with praise by many listeners. Making use of Instagram, one in particular gushed, "So proud of you it physically hurts. the most beautiful, your best in every way." Another marveled, "Best album i've ever heard." A third exclaimed, "ICONIC. ALBUM OF THE YEAR." A fourth added, "ETERNAL SUNSHINE IS DEF MY NEW FAV ALBUM."

