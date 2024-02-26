 

Tom Brady to Adapt to Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente's Romance After Kissing Footage Goes Viral

The former NFL star is reportedly trying 'to find the good' and has 'accepted' that his ex-wife's relationship with he jiu-jitsu instructor began years ago after the couple was caught kissing for the first time on Valentine's Day.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady isn't a bitter ex. The former NFL star is reportedly learning to adapt to his ex Gisele Bundchen's relationship with Joaquim Valente after the pair were caught kissing for the first time on Valentine's Day.

After footage of the couple's makeout session went viral last week, a source claims that the retired professional football player has accepted his ex-wife's romance with the jiu-jitsu instructor began years ago. "Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent," the source tells Daily Mail.

It was recently claimed that Gisele and Joaquim started dating in June 2023, but Tom allegedly believes the twosome has been together longer than that. The source adds, "If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren't taking it slow. Tom has accepted it."

The 46-year-old hunk, moreover, is trying to welcome Joaquim with open arms. "Tom and Joaquim are not friends - but Joaquim is around his kids, so Tom has to find the good in him and does believe he is a good guy," the source continues. "If Joaquim ever becomes a father figure to his kids, Tom will be able to adapt."

"People seem to forget Tom has a lot of practice with all of this from his time with Bridget," the source notes, referring to Tom's split from Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares 16-year-old son John. "They had a child, they moved on and figured it out."

The informant goes on claiming, "Stuff is working out with him and Gisele and if Joaquim is going to be in her life forever, then he will make it all work for the best for everyone, there is no other option."

After their dating rumors first sparked in 2022, Gisele and her rumored boyfriend Joaquim were caught packing on the PDA for the first time on their Valentine's Day date. In footage obtained by Daily Mail, the pair shared an embrace in the street as they strolled around the upscale Miami neighborhood where she lives.

As they reached what appeared to be Joaquim's car, the martial arts teacher wrapped his around around the supermodel, who was clutching onto her dog's leash. She draped herself around his neck as she leaned in to exchange several kisses before they pulled apart.

Later, Page Six insisted that contrary to what Tom allegedly believes, Gisele was loyal to him during their marriage. The site insisted that the Brazilian-born beauty's relationship with Joaquim was "fully platonic" before they "had a conversation and became a couple" in July 2023.

