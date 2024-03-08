'Dragon Ball' Fans Mourn Death of Manga Creator Akira Toriyama Due to Subdural Hematoma

Instagram Movie

'Dragon Ball' official social media pages share the sad news that the manga artist passed away on March 1 and has been laid to rest following a private funeral service.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Manga fans are in deep mourning now. "Dragon Ball" fans all over the world are heartbroken after it's revealed that the comic creator, Akira Toriyama, had passed away on Friday, March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma.

The news, however, was only shared on the official "Dragon Ball" social media pages and website on Friday, March 8, local time. "We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68," the statement read.

"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve," it continued. "However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world."

Asking fans to keep Toriyama's legacy alive, they stated, "Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

Additionally, they informed fans, "Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family."

Meanwhile, "future plan for commemorate gathering is not decided," they said, adding, "we will let you know when it's confirmed." The statement concluded, "We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always." He is survived by his wife Yoshimi Kato and their two children.

After the sad news broke, Toriyama and "Dragon Ball" were quickly trending on X, formerly Twitter, as many social media users were expressing their condolences. "No way... My heart actually sank... RIP Akira Toriyama...," a shocked fan wrote.

Another reacted, "Truly saddening. I was too selfish asking for DBS season2 when this man was suffering behind the scenes. Rip GOAT." A third fan admitted, "I'm sick to my stomach right now, worst news of the year."

Someone raved over the late manga artist, "Greatest to ever do it, rest in peace Akira Toriyama Sensei." Similarly, another paid tribute, "A legend. Thank you Akira Toriyama for entertaining and inspiring so many of us. Rest in peace." Someone else added, "Rest in Peace Akira Toriyama, you'll forever be missed."

Toriyama started his career as a mangaka by submitting work to the "Weekly Shonen Jump" magazine in his early 20s. He first achieved mainstream recognition for creating his highly successful manga series "Dr. Slump", before going on to create "Dragon Ball".

Having sold 260 million copies worldwide, "Dragon Ball" it is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Overseas, "Dragon Ball" anime adaptations have been more successful than the manga and are credited with boosting anime's popularity in the Western world.

