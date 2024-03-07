 

Gisele Bundchen Can't Hold Back Tears During Discussion About Tom Brady Divorce

Cover Images/JOHN NACION
In a teaser of her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, the former Victoria's Angel is seen breaking down in tears as she discusses her split from the retired NFL star.

  Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has gone emotional when she answered a question about her separation from Tom Brady. Around two years after calling it quits with the retired NFL player, the former Victoria's Angel could not hold back her tears when she discussed their painful divorce.

On Wednesday, March 6, ABC News released via YouTube a teaser of the 43-year-old model's forthcoming interview with Robin Roberts (II). During the chat, Robin brings up the topic about the split. The host says, "You didn't think that the marriage would end. No one goes into a marriage thinking it's going to end, but it does. You said it was the death of a dream."

In response, Gisele confirms that she said so about her breakup from Tom. Robin goes on to ask, "How are you?" prompting Gisele to break down in tears. The blonde beauty states, "Well, when you say…"

Before Gisele, a Brazilian model, is able to finish her statement, she turns her face to the side to hide it from the camera. She then apologizes and asks, "Sorry, guys. I didn't know. Can I have a little moment?"

  Editors' Pick

In the same interview, Gisele and Robin also talk about the former's co-parenting with Tom. Robin asks, "Co-parenting, how has that been?" Gisele explains, "I think you know there's easier days than other and I can only control what I do."

Near the end of the footage, Gisele shares how she has been living her life following the challenging time. She declares, "Where my heart is now is where I am right now is I'm leaving my truth and I'm not apologizing for it."

Gisele and Tom announced that they had gone their separate ways back in October 2022. At that time, they had been in a marriage for 13 years. Following the split, the two appeared to have started their new romances. While Gisele has been believed to be dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Tom sparked romance rumors with model Irina Shayk in 2023.

