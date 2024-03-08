 

Tori Spelling Spotted Hugging Dean McDermott's GF Lily Calo at Party

Tori Spelling Spotted Hugging Dean McDermott's GF Lily Calo at Party
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum and Lily, who reportedly has moved in with the Canadiian actor, even played one of the arcade games together at Dave and Busters in Los Angeles.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has proven that there no bad blood between her and Dean McDermott's new girlfriend, Lily Calo. The "BH9210" alum was spotted sharing a hug with Lily at what appeared to be one of their kids' birthday parties.

The 50-year-old met up with her ex and his new flame on Wednesday night, March 6, at Dave & Busters in Los Angeles. Pictures published by Page Six showed the two women hugging each other and shared kisses on their cheeks.

Tori and Lily even played one of the arcade games together. In some snaps, they were seen smiling ear-to-ear while watching other attendees playing the games.

Before heading to the bash, Lily and Dean were caut on camera walking hand-in-hand. The couple each carryied a colorful gift bag.

  Editors' Pick

The outing arrived just days after Tori and Dean were photographed chatting at a park in Agoura Hills, California. Pictures surfacing online showed the former couple leaning over a banister.

For the outfit, Tori kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black pants with her long, blond hair styled straight. The 57-year-old actor, for his part, sported a black T-shirt, jeans and a white baseball cap.

Dean confirmed his split from Tori in June 2023. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he wrote, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own... We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

Following their split, Tori was rumored to be dating businessman Ryan Cramer. Meanwhile, Dean has been in a relationship with Lily and recently moved in together after dating for several months.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Miley Cyrus Is 'Devastated' by Tish and Noah's Beef as Mom Rules Out Reconciliation
Related Posts
Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice

Tori Spelling Spotted Chatting With Dean McDermott Nearly One Year After Split

Tori Spelling Spotted Chatting With Dean McDermott Nearly One Year After Split

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Latest News
Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Critics of Age Gap in Anne Hathaway's Movie 'The Idea of You'
  • Mar 08, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Critics of Age Gap in Anne Hathaway's Movie 'The Idea of You'

Steve Lawrence's Son Confirms Death of the Musician After Alzheimer's Battle
  • Mar 08, 2024

Steve Lawrence's Son Confirms Death of the Musician After Alzheimer's Battle

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Clarifies Rent Comments in Viral Stand-Up Clip
  • Mar 08, 2024

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Clarifies Rent Comments in Viral Stand-Up Clip

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah
  • Mar 08, 2024

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan
  • Mar 08, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan

Tori Spelling Spotted Hugging Dean McDermott's GF Lily Calo at Party
  • Mar 08, 2024

Tori Spelling Spotted Hugging Dean McDermott's GF Lily Calo at Party

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit