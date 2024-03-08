Tori Spelling Spotted Hugging Dean McDermott's GF Lily Calo at Party

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum and Lily, who reportedly has moved in with the Canadiian actor, even played one of the arcade games together at Dave and Busters in Los Angeles.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has proven that there no bad blood between her and Dean McDermott's new girlfriend, Lily Calo. The "BH9210" alum was spotted sharing a hug with Lily at what appeared to be one of their kids' birthday parties.

The 50-year-old met up with her ex and his new flame on Wednesday night, March 6, at Dave & Busters in Los Angeles. Pictures published by Page Six showed the two women hugging each other and shared kisses on their cheeks.

Tori and Lily even played one of the arcade games together. In some snaps, they were seen smiling ear-to-ear while watching other attendees playing the games.

Before heading to the bash, Lily and Dean were caut on camera walking hand-in-hand. The couple each carryied a colorful gift bag.

The outing arrived just days after Tori and Dean were photographed chatting at a park in Agoura Hills, California. Pictures surfacing online showed the former couple leaning over a banister.

For the outfit, Tori kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black pants with her long, blond hair styled straight. The 57-year-old actor, for his part, sported a black T-shirt, jeans and a white baseball cap.

Dean confirmed his split from Tori in June 2023. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he wrote, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own... We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

Following their split, Tori was rumored to be dating businessman Ryan Cramer. Meanwhile, Dean has been in a relationship with Lily and recently moved in together after dating for several months.

