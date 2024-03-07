Kody and Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Sent Concerning Text From Before His Death

Instagram Celebrity

Garrison Brown, who was first introduced to fans on the TLC show in 2010, died of an apparent suicide earlier this week after allegedly shooting himself at his home.

AceShowbiz - Kody Brwon and Janelle Brown's son reportedly sent a concerning text message before his death. Garrison Brown, who died of an apparent suicide earlier this week, allegedly shared the messages to a group of people.

"I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't," read the text, according to Janelle via a police report obtained by TMZ. "I miss these days."

Janelle was not in the group chat. However, she told police that she texted Garrison himself after catching wind of her son's message. Janelle reportedly also contacted her other children to "check" on their brother since he had allegedly stopped responding.

It was unveiled that Gabriel Brown, 22, was the one who volunteered to check on Garrison. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old was found dead at his home in Arizona, holding a gun in his hand.

Kody and Janelle confirmed Garrison's death via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Kody penned.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," he added. "Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison is one of Janelle and Kody's six children. The former couple, who spiritually tied the knot in 1993, also shares Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah. Janelle announced that she and Kody had called it quits in December 2022.

Fans were first introduced to Garrison on the TLC show in 2010. He appeared alongside his other siblings, his mother Janelle and Kody's other then-wives, Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown.

