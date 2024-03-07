 

Kody and Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Sent Concerning Text From Before His Death

Kody and Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Sent Concerning Text From Before His Death
Instagram
Celebrity

Garrison Brown, who was first introduced to fans on the TLC show in 2010, died of an apparent suicide earlier this week after allegedly shooting himself at his home.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kody Brwon and Janelle Brown's son reportedly sent a concerning text message before his death. Garrison Brown, who died of an apparent suicide earlier this week, allegedly shared the messages to a group of people.

"I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't," read the text, according to Janelle via a police report obtained by TMZ. "I miss these days."

Janelle was not in the group chat. However, she told police that she texted Garrison himself after catching wind of her son's message. Janelle reportedly also contacted her other children to "check" on their brother since he had allegedly stopped responding.

It was unveiled that Gabriel Brown, 22, was the one who volunteered to check on Garrison. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old was found dead at his home in Arizona, holding a gun in his hand.

  Editors' Pick

Kody and Janelle confirmed Garrison's death via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Kody penned.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," he added. "Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison is one of Janelle and Kody's six children. The former couple, who spiritually tied the knot in 1993, also shares Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah. Janelle announced that she and Kody had called it quits in December 2022.

Fans were first introduced to Garrison on the TLC show in 2010. He appeared alongside his other siblings, his mother Janelle and Kody's other then-wives, Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Camila Cabello Doesn't Regret Rekindling Shawn Mendes Romance, But Rules Out Another Reconciliation

Kevin Hart 'Cheers' Katt Williams From Afar Despite Being Accused of Stealing His Movie Roles
Related Posts
'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Janelle 'Saddened' After Son Garrison Died at 25 From Apparent Suicide

'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Janelle 'Saddened' After Son Garrison Died at 25 From Apparent Suicide

Kody Brown of 'Sister Wives' Considers 'Starting Fresh' With New Partners Amid Trouble With Janelle

Kody Brown of 'Sister Wives' Considers 'Starting Fresh' With New Partners Amid Trouble With Janelle

Kody Brown and Christine's Split Makes His Other Wives Anxious About 'Their Position'

Kody Brown and Christine's Split Makes His Other Wives Anxious About 'Their Position'

Latest News
Teresa Giudice's Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Just Fine Despite Explosive 'RHONJ' Season 14 Trailer
  • Mar 07, 2024

Teresa Giudice's Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Just Fine Despite Explosive 'RHONJ' Season 14 Trailer

Paula Abdul Accuses Nigel Lythgoe of Victim Shaming After He Disputes Sexual Assault Claims
  • Mar 07, 2024

Paula Abdul Accuses Nigel Lythgoe of Victim Shaming After He Disputes Sexual Assault Claims

Kevin Hart 'Cheers' Katt Williams From Afar Despite Being Accused of Stealing His Movie Roles
  • Mar 07, 2024

Kevin Hart 'Cheers' Katt Williams From Afar Despite Being Accused of Stealing His Movie Roles

Kody and Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Sent Concerning Text From Before His Death
  • Mar 07, 2024

Kody and Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Sent Concerning Text From Before His Death

Jay Weinberg Moves On With Suicidal Tendencies After Slipknot Firing
  • Mar 07, 2024

Jay Weinberg Moves On With Suicidal Tendencies After Slipknot Firing

Camila Cabello Doesn't Regret Rekindling Shawn Mendes Romance, But Rules Out Another Reconciliation
  • Mar 07, 2024

Camila Cabello Doesn't Regret Rekindling Shawn Mendes Romance, But Rules Out Another Reconciliation

Most Read
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-05 14:53:18

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Cozy Up in Paris Amid Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's First PDA

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Cozy Up in Paris Amid Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's First PDA

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico