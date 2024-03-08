 

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

A close friend of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Harry Clark, also hints at the NFL star's arrival in the Asica city by sharing on Instagram Story what appeared to be a skyline view of Singapore.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce and his crew have finally arrived in Singapore. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his entourage touched down in the country to support Taylor Swift for sold-out "Eras Tour" shows.

On Thursday, March 7, Travis' manager, Andre Eanes, hinted at his arrival. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Andre excitedly wrote, "Singapore what's poppin!!!!!!!!"

Travis' close friend, Harry Clark, also uploded on Instagram Story what appeared to be a skyline view of Singapore. It made fans wonder if the NFL star was in attendance as well.

The speculation that Travis was flying to the Asian city surfaced after Cleveland resident Eric Flannery shared about his interaction with Travis' manager Andre Eanes at the Cavaliers game that the 34-year-old hunk and his brother Jason Kelce attended. Taking to his account on X, formerly Twitter, Eric revealed that Andre told him he was going to Singapore on Wednesday, possibly with the athlete.

"Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight," Eric wrote along with his photo with Travis' manager. "Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce's manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore - safe travels!!"

Taylor has been in Singapore since earlier this month. She had three shows from March 2 until March 4 at Singapore National Stadium, but she appeared to be unwell during her concert on Monday night. A video circulating on TikTok showed her coughing and clearing her throat while performing "Delicate".

The singer's raspier voice and reserved movements led some fans to believe she was struggling with a respiratory issue. Others attributed her cough to exhaustion or the impact of constant international travel.

Despite her discomfort, the Grammy winner continued her performance seamlessly, earning praise for her professionalism. "The show must go on...a queen," observed a fan.

