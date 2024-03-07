Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

AceShowbiz - While Donald Trump could have used her support now more than ever, Melania Trump was a no-show at his Super Tuesday party. The former first lady skipped the bash to celebrate his victorious presidential primary election at Mar-a-Lago, their home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, March 5.

Melania's absence has since sparked concerns among social media users, who thought that this could indicate problem in the couple's marriage. One person weighed in on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, "#Melania doesn't appear with #Trump on the night he wins Super Tuesday? How odd is that? What's up with that marriage?"

"How come Trump was so sad last night? He should have been happy last night doing so well on Super Tuesday," another speculated. "Was it because Melania wasn't there to support him. I think something is going on with them."

"It was Super Tuesday night. It was his victory speech. It was at Mar-a Lago. His wife Melania was not there," a third person claimed. "He's trying to get more Women to support him but it doesn't look good when the most important Woman in his life doesn't appear to support him."

During his speech at the Super Tuesday party, Donald did not address his wife's absence. "This was an amazing night, an amazing day, it's been an incredible period of time in our country's history," he said in his victory speech, after securing the Republican nomination for U.S. presidency.

His sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were in attendance at the Super Tuesday watch party, while Donald's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump wasn't present. Ivanka's absence, however, was probably not a surprise since it has been widely known that she would no longer be playing a big role in her father's political pursuits.

This isn't the first time the Trump couple has been hit with marital woe rumors. Back in December 2023, there was concern about their marriage after she skipped the family's Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

However, a source later clarified that the former model chose to skip the party to be with her then-ailing mom Amalija Knavs. "Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family," the source told Fox News Digital. The source further argued, "It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother."

