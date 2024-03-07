 

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

The former first lady skips the bash to celebrate her husband's victorious presidential primary election at Mar-a-Lago, raising concerns that there's problem in their marriage.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - While Donald Trump could have used her support now more than ever, Melania Trump was a no-show at his Super Tuesday party. The former first lady skipped the bash to celebrate his victorious presidential primary election at Mar-a-Lago, their home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, March 5.

Melania's absence has since sparked concerns among social media users, who thought that this could indicate problem in the couple's marriage. One person weighed in on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, "#Melania doesn't appear with #Trump on the night he wins Super Tuesday? How odd is that? What's up with that marriage?"

"How come Trump was so sad last night? He should have been happy last night doing so well on Super Tuesday," another speculated. "Was it because Melania wasn't there to support him. I think something is going on with them."

"It was Super Tuesday night. It was his victory speech. It was at Mar-a Lago. His wife Melania was not there," a third person claimed. "He's trying to get more Women to support him but it doesn't look good when the most important Woman in his life doesn't appear to support him."

  Editors' Pick

During his speech at the Super Tuesday party, Donald did not address his wife's absence. "This was an amazing night, an amazing day, it's been an incredible period of time in our country's history," he said in his victory speech, after securing the Republican nomination for U.S. presidency.

His sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were in attendance at the Super Tuesday watch party, while Donald's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump wasn't present. Ivanka's absence, however, was probably not a surprise since it has been widely known that she would no longer be playing a big role in her father's political pursuits.

This isn't the first time the Trump couple has been hit with marital woe rumors. Back in December 2023, there was concern about their marriage after she skipped the family's Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

However, a source later clarified that the former model chose to skip the party to be with her then-ailing mom Amalija Knavs. "Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family," the source told Fox News Digital. The source further argued, "It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down 'Blind Items' Amid Rumors of Justin Bieber Marriage Rift

Chris Harrison to Host New Dating Show on Dr. Phil's Network After 'The Bachelor' Exit
Related Posts
Donald Trump May Deport Prince Harry If He Wins 2024 Presidential Election

Donald Trump May Deport Prince Harry If He Wins 2024 Presidential Election

Donald Trump Reacts to Being Booed When Launching His Shoes at Sneaker Con

Donald Trump Reacts to Being Booed When Launching His Shoes at Sneaker Con

Donald Trump's Niece Has 'Emotional' Reaction to Civil Fraud Ruling

Donald Trump's Niece Has 'Emotional' Reaction to Civil Fraud Ruling

Donald Trump Slams 'Crooked' Judge Following Heavy Fine and 3-Year Ban in Civil Fraud Trial

Donald Trump Slams 'Crooked' Judge Following Heavy Fine and 3-Year Ban in Civil Fraud Trial

Latest News
Chris Harrison to Host New Dating Show on Dr. Phil's Network After 'The Bachelor' Exit
  • Mar 07, 2024

Chris Harrison to Host New Dating Show on Dr. Phil's Network After 'The Bachelor' Exit

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation
  • Mar 07, 2024

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down 'Blind Items' Amid Rumors of Justin Bieber Marriage Rift
  • Mar 07, 2024

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down 'Blind Items' Amid Rumors of Justin Bieber Marriage Rift

Prince William Unfazed by Online Chatter About Wife Kate Middleton After Her Surgery
  • Mar 07, 2024

Prince William Unfazed by Online Chatter About Wife Kate Middleton After Her Surgery

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Struggles to Pay Rent Due to Season 3 Filming Delay
  • Mar 07, 2024

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Struggles to Pay Rent Due to Season 3 Filming Delay

Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery
  • Mar 07, 2024

Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery

Most Read
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-05 14:53:18

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez