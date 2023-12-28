Melania Trump's Absence From Family Christmas Celebration Explained

Cover Images/Chris Kleponis/CNP Celebrity

The former first lady is missing from a family Christmas card which is taken during the Christmas dinner with Donald Trump and other family members at Mar-a-Lago.

AceShowbiz - Melania Trump had a strong reason to skip her family's recent Christmas celebration. The former first lady did not attend the Trump Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week, but it might not have anything to do with her relationship with her husband.

According to a source close to the former model, she chose to skip the party to be with her ailing mom Amalija Knavs. "Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family," the source told Fox News Digital. The source further argued, "It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother."

The 53-year-old made people raise eyebrow after she was missing from a family Christmas card which was taken during the Christmas dinner at Mar-a-Lago estate. In the picture shared by Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, those in attendance included Donald Trump and his children, including Trump Jr., Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their kids, Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos.

All looked dashing in their outfits in the photo, with Barron towering in front of the Christmas tree and behind his father.

Melania said in an interview earlier this year that she fully supports her husband's presidential campaign and looks forward to "restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength" during a possible second term in the White House. She told Fox News Digital it would be a "privilege" to serve as first lady again.

Additionally, Page Six recently reported that the mother of one would be increasing her public appearances to support her husband, who aims to be re-elected as president. "Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he's reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," a source said.

"Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history ... She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around," the source added, noting that the former POTUS' immediate family is "solidly behind" his bid for the Oval Office.

