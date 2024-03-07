Hailey Bieber Shuts Down 'Blind Items' Amid Rumors of Justin Bieber Marriage Rift

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 27-year-old model takes to social media to address the interest and speculation that surrounds her home life, insisting that TikTok videos that focus on the issue often 'come from the land of delusion.'

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber a.k.a. Hailey Baldwin claims "100 percent" of TikTok videos about her are "made out of thin air." The 27-year-old model, who is married to music star Justin Bieber, has taken to social media to address the interest and speculation that surrounds her home life, insisting that TikTok videos that focus on the issue often "come from the land of delusion."

Hailey, who has been married to Justin since 2018, said on Instagram, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it. (sic)"

Hailey recently took to social media to wish her husband a happy 30th birthday. The model wrote on Instagram, "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! [tears emojis] that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Prior to that, Hailey admitted that it's difficult to live her life in the public eye. She told ELLE magazine, "I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not. Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I'm not saying it's this easy-peasy thing that doesn't take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do."

Despite this, Hailey feels she'll be with Justin "forever." She shared, "Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn't ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him."

