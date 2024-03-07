 

Kesha Leaves Little to Imagination as She Teases New Music

Less than one year after unleashing her latest record 'Gag Order', the 'We R Who We R' hitmaker leaves social media users excited with a newly-released announcement.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kesha, formerly known as Ke$ha, appeared to have hinted that she has new music coming soon. Making use of social media, the "Die Young" singer teased what could be her next album as she treated social media users to thirst traps.

On Wednesday, March 6, the 37-year-old artist took to Instagram to upload a raunchy video of herself. In the clip, it could be seen that she was standing near a river and taking off her long white dress. While wearing nothing to cover her jaw-dropping figure, she was documented walking to get closer to the water.

The footage also showed Kesha dipping her feet before flashing her radiant smile to the camera. She was also filmed bending down to seemingly feel the water with her hands. Along with the steamy video, she attached a link to her website in the caption of the post.

On the web page, a huge photo of the "We R Who We R" hitmaker showing off her long blonde hair, which was styled in beach waves, down to her feet was displayed. Over the racy picture, she added white moving graphics that read, "KEISHA IS WAITING FOR YOU."

Later that day, Kesha let out two photos of her sporting the same dress as she squatted on a rock. She looked stunning in the sheer white gown that came with two spaghetti straps. While going barefoot, she accessorized herself with several layers of necklaces and flaunted her arm tattoos. In addition, her nails were polished in a black color.

After the "Tik Tok" hitmaker shared the video and photos, social media users could not help but voice their excitement for her upcoming music project. In the comments sections of the posts, one in particular exclaimed, "I'm so proud of you!! and so excited for what's to come." Similarly, another joined in, "Screaming! Can't wait for whatever you're cooking up!"

The posts came less than one year after Kesha released an album titled "Gag Order". She received positive responses to the set, which was unleashed in May 2023. It led her to thank her fans by writing via social media at the time, "I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y'all have given me. You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years."

Kesha Ditches Her Top in Racy Photo as She Jokes About Living in 'a Hailey Bieber World'

Kesha Still Unable to Release New Music Despite Already Settling Legal Dispute With Dr. Luke

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Kesha Lauded for Removing Diddy's Name From Song Following Cassie Lawsuit

