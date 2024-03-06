Madonna Recalls 'Scary' Near-Death Experience During L.A. Concert

Instagram Celebrity

When performing at the opening of a five-night stand at L.A.'s Kia Forum, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker also thanked medical workers who helped her during and after the days she spent in an induced coma.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Madonna has opened up about the "scary" near-death experience she had in 2023. The "Material Girl" hitmaker shared her story at the opening of a five-night stand at L.A.'s Kia Forum.

"I have fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones. I have a titanium hip I mean, the list goes on and on, but nothing can stop me," the 65-year-old said. She briefly interrupting her story to sing an a cappella snippet of her 2000 song, "Don't Tell Me".

Madonna continued, "This summer I had a surprise. It's called… um… a near-death experience." She added, "Yes, and I'm not kidding. It was pretty scary. Obviously, I didn't know for four days, because I was in an induced coma. But when I woke up, the first word I said was 'No.' "

"Anyway, that's what my assistant tells me. And I'm pretty sure that God was saying to me, 'Do you wanna come with us? You wanna come with me? You wanna go this way?' And I said, 'No. No,' " Madonna recounted. She further emphasized, "No!"

Madonna later gave a shout-out to "a very special man in the audience tonight,"" Dr. Agus. She said, "He’s put up with so many entertaining phone calls from me. When I was sick this summer and I literally couldn't walk from my bed to the toilet, I would call him every other day and ask him why I didn't have any energy. When was my energy gonna come back? When was I gonna feel myself again? When could I go back on tour again? When, when, when, when, when, when, when? And all he would say was, 'Go outside in the sun.' "

Madonna didn't like the advice, but the doctor told her that she needed "vitamin D so your kidneys will keep working." The singer then recounted, "I couldn't put those two together. And I hate the sun, but I did it anyways, and it was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun."

"I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult, and I didn't know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again and when I would have my energy back," she elaborated. "It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control. And that was my lesson to let go."

Madonna went on to thank "everyone who's here that took care of me and listened to all of my endless complaining and need for predictions that I could not have." She further noted, "You are patient and you are kind, and you still are. You still help me take care of everybody I know that's sick. Thank you so much, wherever you are."

You can share this post!