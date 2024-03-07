 

Anthony Daniels to Get $1M for His 'Star Wars' Merchandise Collection in Upcoming Auction

The 78-year-old actor, who has spent more than 40 years playing the uptight robot in 'Star Wars' franchise, is slated to collect the huge amount of money for his C-3PO head.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Anthony Daniels is set to collect around $1 million for his C-3PO head. The 78-year-old actor, who has spent more than 40 years playing the uptight robot in "Star Wars" movies and TV show spin-offs, is unloading his entire collection of merchandise from the sci-fi franchise in an auction being hosted by memorabilia specialists Propstore that will be held next week in Los Angeles.

Among the highlights of the "Anthony Daniels Collection" is a C-2PO light-up head Anthony wore in 1983's "Return of the Jedi", which consists of a faceplate, backplate, and neck-ring The Hollywood Reporter has said it "could fetch anywhere between $500,000 to $1 million" as at a similar auction involving Anthony in November, another C-3PO head went for almost $850,000.

Anthony told the outlet about his robot costume, "It is not only the prop that I wore, but it was also a prop I would use in interviews to identify myself. It's very much, 'You don't know my face but you know this face.' " He admitted he had a "slight wobble" 'about shifting his C-3PO head at auction, and said he asked himself, "Am I right to move this on?" British-born Anthony went on, "I have lived with these items for 50 years some of them, and I have very mixed feelings (about selling them)."

  Editors' Pick

The upcoming auction marks the second and final batch of items being sold by the actor, with Anthony the only major actor from "Star Wars" to openly sell his memorabilia. Last year, items belonging to the late 7ft 3in tall Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, who died in 2019 aged 74 from a heart attack following his years dealing with gigantism and a genetic tissue disorder, were to have been sold off until his widow learned of the auction and asked for the items to be donated to Mayhew's foundation.

Anthony told The Hollywood Reporter he was originally going to leave his collection to his wife Christine Savage to sell after he died, but she suggested he "sell it now" when he told her about his plan. He added, "She doesn’t want to deal with this stuff."

The other items being sold in his lot include a hand-annotated early draft script from the original "Star Wars" movie and pages of hand-written Ewok dialogue, as well as a C-3PO Igloo cooler and a pair of unworn RD-D2 Adidas jogging shoes. But Anthony is holding on to two items, a statue from "Star Wars" makers Lucasfilm congratulating him for 40 years of service to the franchise, and an 18-inch C-3PO statue made out of Lego bricks.

Propstore's entertainment memorabilia auction runs from 12-14 March, with Anthony's collection going under the gavel om 13 March.

