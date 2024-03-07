 

Sexyy Red Told to 'Be a Mom' After Lamenting About Being Heartbroken

The 'Pound Town' raptress hints that she needs to go outside and hangs with her friends to relieve her stress, a month after she gave birth to her second child.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red is apparently feeling down lately. The raptress, who just welcomed her second child last month, has taken to social media to get candid about her feelings while also expressing her desire to go out.

On Tuesday, March 5, the 25-year-old hip-hop star posted on X, formerly Twitter, "I'm heart broken..." Without giving context as to what might have hurt her, she added, "I just need to b around my h* friends and people with they taxes."

Instead of sympathizing with Sexyy, many think that it's not a wise decision for Sexyy to hang out with her friends while her infant child still needs her care. "so you can be pregnant the next day damn you not tired yet ... be around ya newborn and relax raggedy red," one person commented on her tweet.

Another told the "Pound Town" hitmaker to "be a mom," insisting, "I swear outside ain't going no where. Your baby is only a couple of weeks old. Go be a mom." A third joked, "That baby not even at the back of her mind."

Someone speculated about Sexyy's condition, "She got postpartum depression." Another social media user urged her, "Give the baby a chance to know you.. them 304's ain't going nowhere.."

Meanwhile, a few others gave Sexy some advice regarding whom she should surround herself with during this hard time. "No baby u need to be around your friends with morals and values," one person wrote. Another echoed the sentiment as saying, "All jokes aside. Get around some people that will pray for you, and encourage you."

Sexyy announced via Instagram in October 2023 that she was pregnant with her second child, without revealing her baby daddy. On February 5, she once again to the platform to reveal that she had given birth while keeping details of the newborn under wraps.

