 

Tom Schwartz Seemingly Soft-Launches New Romance After Katie Maloney Divorce

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Around two years after calling it quits with his former 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star, the reality TV personality sparks dating speculation with a much younger woman.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tom Schwartz appeared to have soft-launched his new romance following his split from Katie Maloney. The former "Vanderpump Rules" star, who separated from his then-wife a few years prior, sparked dating rumors with a much younger woman.

Tom made many social media users believe that he has something more than a friendship with a recent college graduate named Sophia Skoro. The 41-year-old reality TV star and the 23-year-old vintage designer curator did not shy away from creating a video together to join a popular TikTok trend.

On Monday, March 4, Sophia uploaded a clip on the social media platform. In the footage, it could be seen that they were dancing while standing next to each other in front of a huge mirror. They seemingly were spending time together in a hotel room in Las Vegas.

Tom was documented having fun with Sophia, who previously hung out with him several times, while wearing a casual ensemble. He sported a long-sleeved light gray tee and a pair of long black pants. He also covered his hair with a blue baseball hat that came with colorful graphics on its front side.

In the meantime, Sophia made sure to look stylish in a black crop top and a pair of matching trousers. She kept her body warm with a long matching coat. In addition, her long red hair was styled in waves and parted in the middle. Along with the fun video, she simply wrote in the caption of the post, "YEEHAW."

Later on, the clip went viral on TikTok and was flooded with online responses from TikTok users, some of whom appeared to have warned Sophia against dating Tom. In the comments section of the video, one in particular wrote, "Oh honey, you're about to be so disappointed."

Similarly, another suggested, "This is not the get you think it is babygirl. Please leave that man lmao." Meanwhile, a third accused Sophia of attempting to go viral, "It's so funny she's rlly trying to go viral from tom SCHWARTZ." In the meantime, a fourth reminded her, "Girlie pop, there's plenty of other ways to get a little bit of fame."

Prior to the alleged new relationship, Tom was married to Katie from 2019 to 2022. Following the divorce, he was romantically linked to hairstylist Jo Wenberg. However, he never publicly said that they were dating.

