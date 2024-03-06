TikToker Remi Bader Confirms Split From Keyveat Postell, Doesn't Regret Their Relationship

Instagram Celebrity

In a TikTok video, the curve model, who is known for her body positivity contents, tearfully confirms that she and Keyveat have broken up after dating for two years.

AceShowbiz - TikTok star Remi Bader got candid in a new emotional video on the platform. In the clip, shared on Tuesday, March 5, she tearfully shared that she and Keyveat Postell had broken up after dating for two years.

The social media influencer told her fans while holding back her tears, "Yes guys, I am single." She later addressed the reason why she deleted a tearful video of hers where she appeared to hint at their breakup. The video featured a message that read, "When he says doing it over text is easier for him than doing it in person after almost 2 years together."

In the new post, Remi explained, "I am not going to be the person to badmouth someone online that's been in my life for almost two years. This is someone I thought I was gonna marry, this was my best friend. I've never been so close to someone in my life." She added that she "really, really just wanted to believe that this was who I was gonna spend the rest of my life with."

Despite the heartbreak, the Internet personality said that she wouldn't let the negative feelings get the best of her. "All I can do is keep thinking of the positive that I never thought that I was capable of being loved and never thought that I could picture kids with anyone or getting married or a future," she said.

"For the first time in my life those were things that we spoke about all the time and I really saw that," the "Forbes 30 Under 30" star explained, "I have to believe that I'll have that with someone … I just don't know who it will be with."

The curve model also noted she doesn't "regret anything" about their relationship. "I learned a lot about myself in that I know that I can give so much love to someone else and I know for me, that it was real," she stated. "I just wanna work on myself right now and find a way back to being happy by myself like I was for 27 years [before the relationship started]."

Remi, who is known for her body positivity contents, additionally thanked fans for their endless love and support as she's dealing with her first breakup. "We're gonna move on and we're gonna do it together. And I love you guys," she concluded.

Fans and fellow celebrities made sure to shower Remi with love in the comments section. Among the commenters was Lili Reinhart, who wrote, "It's so hard to wrap your head around someone being there one day and gone the next. Your heart will heal. Let yourself take the time and don't judge yourself during this process.." Fellow TikToker Mikayla Nogueira added, "You're amazing Remi. We love you."

