Timothee Chalamet Pitches Musical Crossover Featuring His Bob Dylan and Austin Butler's Elvis

NME Movie

In a joint interview with his 'Dune: Part Two' co-star to promote their new movie, the 'Wonka' actor reveals that he wants the 'Elvis' actor to reprise the role in his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet is thinking big for his possible next joint project with Austin Butler. After sharing screen with the "Elvis" star in blockbuster film "Dune: Part Two", the 28-year-old actor reveals his wish to star together with the Golden Globe-winning actor in his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

The two actors have sat down with NME to talk about Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi sequel. During the interview, Chalamet opened up about following in the footsteps of Butler to portray a legendary music icon.

The "Wonka" star then suggested an idea where his character Dylan and Butler's Elvis Presley could share the same universe. "I wish you were in it!" Chalamet told Butler. "There's an Elvis character in the Johnny Cash biopic ['Walk The Line']. It's really brief, it's very brief, but I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe."

While nothing has been confirmed about Chalamet's dream for the musical crossover, he admitted that he has been learning things from Butler. "I've been picking Austin's brain nonstop," he said. "But I feel let's let my film come out."

The "Call Me by Your Name" star added, "I'm so lucky to get included with Austin, you know. 'Cuz he did such a phenomenal job I'll be lucky to do. But I do feel prideful about that too 'cuz those are two artists that, can't speak from Elvis' perspective, but deep in the Bob Dylan lore now he had tremendous respect for Elvis and Sun Records and all of it."

Butler is also excited to see how Chalamet will transform into the "Blowin' in the Wind" hitmaker. "It's been such a joy to...," he said. "Timothee works so hard and it's just so cool to get to discuss process and talk through things and I can't wait for that film. I wish I could be on set every day to just watch the magic happen."

Chalamet will star in the Dylan biopic, titled "A Complete Unknown", which is directed by James Mangold. It has been confirmed that he will use his own voice when singing in the upcoming film.

As for Butler, he earned critical acclaims for his portrayal as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. The 32-year-old actor won the Golden Globe and BAFTA Award, and was also nominated for the Academy Award for his portrayal of the late King of Rock and Roll.

You can share this post!