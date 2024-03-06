 

Timothee Chalamet Pitches Musical Crossover Featuring His Bob Dylan and Austin Butler's Elvis

Timothee Chalamet Pitches Musical Crossover Featuring His Bob Dylan and Austin Butler's Elvis
NME
Movie

In a joint interview with his 'Dune: Part Two' co-star to promote their new movie, the 'Wonka' actor reveals that he wants the 'Elvis' actor to reprise the role in his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet is thinking big for his possible next joint project with Austin Butler. After sharing screen with the "Elvis" star in blockbuster film "Dune: Part Two", the 28-year-old actor reveals his wish to star together with the Golden Globe-winning actor in his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

The two actors have sat down with NME to talk about Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi sequel. During the interview, Chalamet opened up about following in the footsteps of Butler to portray a legendary music icon.

The "Wonka" star then suggested an idea where his character Dylan and Butler's Elvis Presley could share the same universe. "I wish you were in it!" Chalamet told Butler. "There's an Elvis character in the Johnny Cash biopic ['Walk The Line']. It's really brief, it's very brief, but I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe."

While nothing has been confirmed about Chalamet's dream for the musical crossover, he admitted that he has been learning things from Butler. "I've been picking Austin's brain nonstop," he said. "But I feel let's let my film come out."

  Editors' Pick

The "Call Me by Your Name" star added, "I'm so lucky to get included with Austin, you know. 'Cuz he did such a phenomenal job I'll be lucky to do. But I do feel prideful about that too 'cuz those are two artists that, can't speak from Elvis' perspective, but deep in the Bob Dylan lore now he had tremendous respect for Elvis and Sun Records and all of it."

Butler is also excited to see how Chalamet will transform into the "Blowin' in the Wind" hitmaker. "It's been such a joy to...," he said. "Timothee works so hard and it's just so cool to get to discuss process and talk through things and I can't wait for that film. I wish I could be on set every day to just watch the magic happen."

Chalamet will star in the Dylan biopic, titled "A Complete Unknown", which is directed by James Mangold. It has been confirmed that he will use his own voice when singing in the upcoming film.

As for Butler, he earned critical acclaims for his portrayal as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. The 32-year-old actor won the Golden Globe and BAFTA Award, and was also nominated for the Academy Award for his portrayal of the late King of Rock and Roll.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Singapore Prime Minister Defends Deal With Taylor Swift for One 'Eras Tour' Stop in Southeast Asia

Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing
Related Posts
Bob Dylan Offers His Thoughts on Script for Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Bob Dylan Offers His Thoughts on Script for Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Elle Fanning to Play Bob Dylan's Girlfriend in Biopic

Elle Fanning to Play Bob Dylan's Girlfriend in Biopic

Monica Barbaro to Portray Joan Baez in Bob Dylan Biopic

Monica Barbaro to Portray Joan Baez in Bob Dylan Biopic

Timothee Chalamet Confirmed to Use His Own Vocals When Singing in Bob Dylan Biopic

Timothee Chalamet Confirmed to Use His Own Vocals When Singing in Bob Dylan Biopic

Latest News
Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation
  • Mar 06, 2024

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Kristen Stewart Gets Provocative at 'Love Lies Bleeding' L.A. Premiere
  • Mar 06, 2024

Kristen Stewart Gets Provocative at 'Love Lies Bleeding' L.A. Premiere

Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing
  • Mar 06, 2024

Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing

Singapore Prime Minister Defends Deal With Taylor Swift for One 'Eras Tour' Stop in Southeast Asia
  • Mar 06, 2024

Singapore Prime Minister Defends Deal With Taylor Swift for One 'Eras Tour' Stop in Southeast Asia

Timothee Chalamet Pitches Musical Crossover Featuring His Bob Dylan and Austin Butler's Elvis
  • Mar 06, 2024

Timothee Chalamet Pitches Musical Crossover Featuring His Bob Dylan and Austin Butler's Elvis

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez
  • Mar 06, 2024

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Most Read
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Not 'Afraid' to Dive Into 'Intimate' Scenes for 'Dune: Part Two'
Movie
  • 2024-03-04 15:53:15

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Not 'Afraid' to Dive Into 'Intimate' Scenes for 'Dune: Part Two'

Tim Blake Nelson Stresses There's 'No Hard Feelings' After His Scene Was Cut From 'Dune 2'

Tim Blake Nelson Stresses There's 'No Hard Feelings' After His Scene Was Cut From 'Dune 2'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'