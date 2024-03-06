 

Singapore Prime Minister Defends Deal With Taylor Swift for One 'Eras Tour' Stop in Southeast Asia

The 'All Too Well' hitmaker, who only stops by Singapore among other countries in Southeast Asia, is revealed to have been reached out by agencies to exclusively perform in the city-state.

  Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift made the decision to make only one "Eras Tour" stop after getting a request from Singapore, according to its Prime Minister. The "All Too Well" hitmaker was revealed to have been reached out by a number of agencies to exclusively perform in the country during her world tour.

The information itself was spilled by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong when he made an appearance at a press conference in Melbourne on Tuesday, March 5. At that time, he stated, "(Our) agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia."

The Prime Minister went on to say, "It has turned out to be a very successful arrangement." Whether or not he thinks that it was a hostile act towards Singapore's neighbors, he pointed out, "I don't see that as being unfriendly."

Prior to the concerts in Singapore, which she kicked off on Saturday, March 2, the government of Singapore announced that they had allowed Taylor to perform in the country with terms of the deal, which were not shared at the time. In the wake of the announcement, a number of its neighbors appeared to be annoyed.

Among them were Thailand and the Philippines. The former's Prime Minister suggested that Singapore asked Taylor to make the country her only tour stop in Southeast Asia. In the meantime, a Filipino lawmaker called the gesture not "what good neighbors do."

Taylor herself has held three concerts, from March 2 to 4, in Singapore. The "Blank Space" songstress is slated to take the stage again for three days straight from March 7 to 9.

During her Monday, March 4 show, Taylor appeared unwell as she coughed and cleared her throat while performing her single titled "Delicate". The concerning moment was documented in a fan video that was uploaded via TikTok, prompting her fans, famously known as Swifties, to believe she was struggling with a respiratory issue. Meanwhile, others said that she coughed due to exhaustion and constant international travel.

