Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joy Behar was put in an awkward situation in a new episode of "The View". The co-host could be seen avoiding a question that would require her to talk about her firing from the talk show back in 2013.

In the Tuesday, March 5 episode of the ABC show, the co-hosts were discussing Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's emotional retirement. That prompted Whoopi Goldberg to ask others if they've ever forced to question what was next in their career.

The "Color Purple" actress asked Joy, "Did you go through this?" before fellow co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, "When you got fired?" To that, Joy replied, "I'm on my fifth act."

Joy, who was one of the original cast members when the show debuted in 1997, was fired in 2013. The "Great Gasbag: An A–Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World" author later made appearances as guest co-host throughout 2014 and 2015 before being asked to be a fixed co-host. The gig came as the show's ratings began falling and new producers were installed amid Donald Trump's first presidential run.

"I just knew that we needed to get back into the cultural conversation. And I knew she was going to be the person who could actually do that," said an executive producer who insisted on Joy's return. "She's always been the person who says what the audience is thinking but is afraid to say."

Last November, Joy appeared to hint at the reason behind her termination. "It just shows you no matter how high your ratings are, if you tick off somebody at the top, they will get rid of you," she said on "The View" while discussing Tucker Carlson's firing from Fox News. "That has happened to me."

Meanwhile, in a July 2022 interview with TIME, Joy admitted that she's "glad" she was fired. "I was glad to be fired," she revealed, adding that she was "sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why."

