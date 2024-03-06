Lady GaGa Surprises Fans With New Look as She Works on Next Music

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Born This Way' songstress, who hinted that she's been writing new songs, makes social media users believe that she is giving a clue with her fresh appearance.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has changed her appearance while creating new music. The "Born This Way" songstress, who previously hinted that she has been writing new songs, surprised her fans with her fresh look via social media.

On Sunday, March 3, the 37-year-old Grammy-winning singer let out a selfie highlighting her bleached eyebrows. In the picture, it could be seen that she had traded her black eyebrows for the light-colored ones to match her long light blonde tresses.

GaGa was captured taking a photo of herself when she was lying on a bed in what appeared to be her bedroom. She was wearing a comfy outfit, consisting of a short-sleeved white tee that came with pink abstract patterns all over it.

The "Bad Romance" singer appeared to have accessorized herself with a pair of simple earrings. She put on a white headpiece featuring black graphics and styled her locks into two braids. In addition, she seemingly was embracing her makeup-free face.

Along with the photo, GaGa, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, shared an update on her new music. She wrote in the caption of the post, "Xoxo night night writing lyrics in bed." She then concluded, "Sleep tight."

GaGa left social media users excited after debuting her fresh bleached eyebrows. In the comments section of the post, one in particular voiced their excitement, "You bleached your eyebrows, something iconic is coming... I LOVE YOU QUEEN," adding a heart emoji.

Another asked, "Bleached brows omg capitalist era over maybe?" Similarly, a third questioned, "Bleached brows! What's coming ma'am." In the meantime, a fourth, who seemingly can't wait any longer to listen to GaGa's new music, requested, "Give us a song, please mother. I'm hungry."

This was not the first time GaGa hinted that she has been creating new songs. On January 9, she uploaded on her Instagram page a photo of her at a recording studio. The room wherein she took the picture was filled with various recording equipment and several instruments, including piano as well as guitar.

