 

Kate Moss' Resemblance to Model Denise Ohnana Leaves Fans in Shock

The younger British beauty sparks a lot of chatter with her similar appearance to that of the famous model, who owns a beauty and wellness brand named COSMOSS.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Denise Ohnana has made social media users believe that Kate Moss walked a runway during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. The two models, who look alike, left many in shock with their strong resemblance.

On Monday, March 4, the official Instagram account of Vogue magazine uploaded a video from Marine Serre's fall/winter 2024-2025 womenswear show. In the clip, it could be seen that Denise was walking a runway in a black-and-white outfit.

The 43-year-old British beauty, whose Instagram account is named @iamnotkatemoss, rocked a long-sleeved white shirt dress under an oversized black leather-like jacket. She seemingly also sported a pair of black leather boots, which were high enough to cover her thighs.

Denise, who was carrying a black bag with a chain strap on one of her shoulders, had very thick black eyeliner around her eyes. In addition, her long blonde tresses, which cascaded down her back, were styled into a simple straight hairdo and parted to the side.

Along with the footage, the caption of the post read, "The cast of @marineserre_official's fall 2024 show will have everyone at #ParisFashionWeek talking. Tap the link in bio to see more."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users, many of whom mistook Denise for Kate. In the comments section, one in particular asked, "Are you telling me this woman is not Kate Moss????" Other users might also be in shock since the comment received nearly 800 likes.

Similarly, another wrote, "She looks more like Kate Moss than Kate Moss," prompting more than 1,200 other users to agree by liking the comment. A third penned, "I gasped saying omg that's Kate Moss until i read the caption!! She's beautiful!" In the meantime, a fourth suggested, "She's like a combo of Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Moss," making a reference to the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" actress.

