Nicole Murphy Goes Silent on Instagram After Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite Dies From Cancer

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nicole Murphy is quietly mourning the loss of her boyfriend Warren Braithwaite. The model/actress has gone silent on social media following reports that her partner died died from cancer.

The 56-year-old, who was previously married to Eddie Murphy, has not addressed her boyfriend's passing. Instead, she turned off the comments on all of her Instagram posts, some of which featured intimate moments with her late partner.

Nicole last posted on her feed several weeks ago. In one of her old posts, the "Just Love" star was seen dancing with Warren at a party in December 2023. "We both are not perfect,but we are perfect for each other my love," she captioned the snaps that saw her looking into her man's eyes and wrapping her hands around his neck while he put his hands on her waist.

Nicole and Warren were also pictured together with her ex-husband Eddie at the wedding of former couple's son Myles Murphy with Carly Fink in September 2023. At the time, Nicole shared a photo of the trio smiling at the nuptials, which took place in Beverly Hills.

News about Eddie's passing started to swirl on Saturday, March 2, after his friends posted tributes on social media. "Lost a good friend, a brother, a childhood friend today imma miss u like a mothaf**ka!!!" one of them wrote.

"Imma miss the 2 hour phone calls laughing and talking s**t with the money we made together over years partying the bottle wars in the club [you] was a good dude I don't give a f**k what nobody has to. Say about [you]!!! [you] was always a giving person never selfish or greedy!!! Sharing and caring was ur motto!!! This one hurts so f**king baddddd," the friend added. "But we gonna celebrate ur life way over the top cause that's who u where!!! Res5 easy!! aka trees aka 50grand aka wild oats love u bro f**k cancer!!!!! @nikimurphy stay strong sis."

Another person penned, "My n***a never shined on n***as he always wanted shine with his n***as!! If u didn't have it he would go the extra mile to make sure we all looked good when we step out!! A lot of yall n***as don't have. A clue what it is to have a team but when n***as wanna tear ur head [off you] wanna remember real n***as foh rip to a real!" The man concluded, "If I could have saved ur life 1 more time king."

