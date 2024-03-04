 

Drake Pledges to Pay Off Mortgage for Fan's Late Mother

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker has shown his generous side again by pledging on stage to help a concertgoer pay off the mortgage for the fan's deceased mother.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake has vowed to pay off the mortgage of a fan's late mother. The "Take Care" hitmaker was given a note by a concertgoer at his show at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 2 explaining their plight, and the 37-year-old rapper promptly agreed to foot the bill, even though it was a "lot of money."

"This is it?" Drake said in a video shared on X after reading a note handed by someone on the front row.

"You said, '[Pay] off my mom's house, rest in peace.' Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe... Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here," he said into his microphone while interacting with the fan. "This is a lot of money right here. But you know what, Imma pay off your momma's house for you."

The audience cheered, and later, the "God's Plan" rapper told them the fan had asked him to donate "160 bands," or $160,000 and he was happy to help. He said, "Imma pay out of my pocket. That's gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma."

Turning the note, he saw the woman's name and added, "Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you."

Drake's generosity came days after he promised $25,000 to a fan in Buffalo after she brought a sign to his concert in which she detailed her cancer battle, following on from the $100,000 he pledged to someone who had beat the disease. He told the fan he offered $100,000 to, "That's a true soldier right there. Y'all better make some noise."

Last month, Drake won more than $2.3 million after betting $1.15 million of his fortune on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl.

And before the game, he pledged to donate the winnings to a fan. He posted a screenshot of his wager on the betting platform Stake - with which he has a partnership, captioning it, "If I win somebody getting super blessed at the show tmrw."

