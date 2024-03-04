 

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With Hair Transformation Ahead of 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Days before unleashing the next album, the 'No Tears Left to Cry' songstress uploads a video that shows the result of her fresh haircut from different angles.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has given social media users another surprise. A few days ahead of releasing her new album titled "Eternal Sunshine", the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress revealed that she had a hair transformation.

On Saturday, March 2, the 30-year-old singer made use of Instagram Stories to share the result of her recent haircut. She uploaded a video, in which she was documented showing off her new hairstyle while still keeping the honey blonde color of her long tresses.

Ariana confidently flaunted her short curtain bangs that covered her forehead. Her long tresses were styled into a simple straight hairdo and tied into a sleek half ponytail. In the clip, it could be seen that she was moving her head to show the fresh haircut from different angles.

One day later, the "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" singer let out another video on the same social media platform. In the footage, her long locks were styled into two high buns with her bangs styled in waves and parted in the middle.

The clip showed Ariana taking home with her several vinyl editions of her forthcoming album "Eternal Sunshine". She was seen visiting a vinyl record store and walking around it before she picked up the vinyls from shelves. She is later filmed showing off the cover of the vinyls one by one in front of the camera.

Along with the video, the "Rain on Me" singer wrote in the caption of the post, "All eternal sunshine vinyls are available now for preorder." She also reminded her followers that her next album will be released in "five days."

The post came a few days after Ariana unveiled the tracklist of "Eternal Sunshine". Among the songs that will be featured in the set are "Intro (End of the World)", "Bye", "Don't Wanna Break Up Again", "Saturn Returns Interlude" and "Ordinary Things", the latter of which was created with her grandmother whom she calls Nonna. The record is slated to be unleashed on International Women's Day, March 8.

