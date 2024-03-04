Bhad Bhabie Screams at Beau Le Vaughn in New Video From Fight at WeHo Restaurant

Instagram Celebrity

In the new footage circulating online, the pregnant raptress is seen shouting at her baby daddy's face while he and a female friend try to calm her down before a brawl between two women breaks out.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) was having an argument with her boyfriend Le Vaughn before a fight broke in an L.A. restaurant. A new video captured the pregnant star yelling at her baby daddy while they were being filmed by a fellow patron.

It's unclear what they were talking about, but the OnlyFans star was clearly pissed. At one point, she raised her voice, prompting Le Vaughn to shush her but she wouldn't calm down as seen in the video obtained by TMZ. A female friend, meanwhile, was seen holding her from behind seemingly to calm her down before asking the bill.

But apparently before they completed the payment, things escalated and the fight spread to a neighboring table. In another video previously released by the news outlet, two women came face-to-face screaming at each other and hurling F-bombs with fists up before one of them was held back and hauled out of the restaurant.

According to eyewitnesses at Toca Madera, Danielle was arguing with her boyfriend while they were eating dinner at the West Hollywood restaurant and allegedly slapped him. While they were arguing, someone at Danielle's table allegedly noticed someone at an adjacent table recording the couple's dispute and that's why the fight broke out.

At the end of the video, the 20-year-old Internet personality and her baby daddy got up from their table with Le Vaughn putting a protective hand around her. They were calmly heading for the exit following after their friends, who were pulled away from the fight earlier.

Responding to the altercation reports, a representative for Danielle blamed "drunk women" for allegedly instigating the brawl. "Danielle was just trying to have a relaxing dinner with her friends as she is very pregnant. The issue was that these drunk women were filming Danielle and her party and then started yelling stuff at them," the rep said in a statement to TMZ.

The rep added, "Danielle was arguing with her table because her boyfriend was trying to be protective and stop these people from harassing them and filming them. Danielle wanted her friends to just let it go but the restaurant didn't get involved and it escalated."

You can share this post!