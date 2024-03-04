Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Instagram Celebrity

The 34-year-old 'Uncut Gems' star, who is known for her bold look, leaves little to the imagination when she rocks a sparkly sheer jumpsuit while at the Mugler show.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox took the attention when attending the Mugler show amid Paris Fashion Week. At the Sunday, March 3 event, the "Uncut Gems" star arrived in a jaw-dropping look that included a sheer jumpsuit.

Julia, who is known for her bold look, left little to the imagination when she rocked a sparkly sheer jumpsuit. The 34-year-old star's ensemble also featured fringe that adorned her sleeves, trousers as well as the chest area.

For the occasion, Julia chose to have her silver locks styled in a ponytail. She further oozed confidence by rocking bizarre futuristic face paint with silver panels on her cheeks and forehead. She also added silver eye makeup to her head-turning look.

The new dazzling look came after Julia channeled the Madame Web at the Laquan Smith show during New York Fashion Week. She wore a maxi dress that featured a long strip of black fabric which extended down to the actress' ankles. The ensemble additionally had individual strips of material extending out to form wide cut-outs.

On the other hand, her silver hair was styled in loose waves. As for her eye makeup, the former girlfriend of Kanye West went with an icy eye makeup look to match her locks.

Julia debuted her new hair at The Costume Ball during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, February 11. At the event, she put on a busty look by donning a Renaissance-inspired beige slip dress featuring a sexy brown corset. The dress also featured a plunging neckline in addition to a thigh-high slit on the side.

Despite backlash over her look, the "Down the Drain" author previously defended her racy styles. Back in September, she said, "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.' But, it's like, 'Why? It's just my body.' " She continued, "Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, 'What the heck!' "

