Ariana Grande Features Grandmother on New Single From Upcoming Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer surprises her devotees with her forthcoming album's tracklist, which includes a single titled 'Ordinary Things' featuring her grandmother.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has released the tracklist of her upcoming album titled "Eternal Sunshine". The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress revealed that she features her grandmother on one of her singles from the new set.

On Tuesday, February 27, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to upload a video highlighting titles of her songs, which will be included in her forthcoming set. In the clip, it could be seen that the album will consist of 13 tracks. Among them are "Intro (End of the World)", "Bye", "Don't Wanna Break Up Again", "Saturn Returns Interlude" and "Eternal Sunshine".

The upcoming album will also include songs titled "Supernatural", "True Story", "The Boy Is Mine", "Yes, And?", "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)", "I Wish I Hated You" as well as "Imperfect for You". In addition, it features "Ordinary Things", which she created with her grandmother whom she calls Nonna, which is the Italian term for grandmother.

The video also had a number of messages, which could be lyrics of the songs. While one of them read, "I'll hold your hurt in a box here beside me," another read, "If the sun refused to shine baby would I still be your lover." The other two notes read, "How could we know we'd make the bad stuff delightful?" and "Deep breaths tight chest life death rewind."

Along with the clip, Ariana reminded her devotees that her album "Eternal Sunshine" will be released on International Women's Day, March 8. The "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" singer wrote in the caption of the post, "Ten days."

The tracklist was unveiled shortly after Ariana's interview about her leaked song "Fantasize" was published. On "Zach Sang Show", she sent a message to hackers. She said, "Before I left for 'Wicked', the few studio sessions I did, which are all - all over TikTok, thank you so much. I'll see you in jail, literally."

The "Rain on Me" singer went on to share, "But [the fans] loved it, and I was like, 'a) all of you are absolute hypocrites, and b) that's crazy! It's so corny!' But it's okay. I took the note, and I kind of gave them Ariana's version of that on the album. I would say that exists." She then spilled, "So, some of those seedling ideas from that time actually made their way onto the album, which is really exciting, but they're completely different now."

