 

Chloe Bailey Proves Love Don't Cost a Thing on New Single 'FYS'

The one-half of Chloe x Halle releases the new track along with its visualizer, which sees her enjoying her time at the beach all alone wearing a white sports bra and black underwear.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey is back with new music. On Friday, March 1, the one-half of Chloe x Halle released a new single called "FYS", on which she declares that love don't cost a thing.

"F**k your, your status, it don't matter (Don't matter)/ Money, cars and the diamonds/ Don't phase me, I been had it," the 25-year-old singer and actress sings on the Go Grizzly-produced track. "F**k your status (Had it)/ I just, just wanna love you, baby."

The song arrived along with its visualizer. In the clip, Beyonce Knowles' protege can be seen enjoying her time at the beach all alone, wearing a white sports bra and black underwear.

"FYS" serves as Chloe's first musical release of 2024. She previously teased the tune on Tuesday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the older sister of Halle Bailey shared a snippet of the song with the caption, "FYS. What do you think it means? Guess right and I'll drop."

Chloe dropped her debut solo studio album, "In Pieces", on March 31, 2023. The project features guest appearances from other artists like Future ("Cheatback"), Chris Brown ("How Does It Feel") and Missy Elliott ("Told Ya").

When opening up about the album, Chloe shared to Essence in an August 2022 interview, "It's everything that I've been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can't do it." She added, "All of those things have gone into the music."

"The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself," she further elaborated. "It's me breaking free."

