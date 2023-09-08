 

BTS' V Unveils 'Slowing Down' MV to Celebrate the Release of His Debut Solo LP 'Layover'

Celebrity

The visuals, which was dropped on Friday, September 3, sees the K-pop sensations escaping to the ocean with a group of friends, swimming among jellyfish and dancing together on the beach.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - V has finally released his debut solo LP, "Layover". To celebrate the special moment, the BTS (Bangtan Boys) member treated fans to the music video for one of its tracks, "Slow Dancing".

The visuals, which was dropped on Friday, September 3, sees the K-pop sensations escaping to the ocean with a group of friends, swimming among jellyfish and dancing together on the beach. As the clip transitions, he play a video of a sailing ship on a projector, imagining them as pirates.

"Maybe we could be/ Slow dancing, until the morning," V sings in the chorus of the track. "We could be romancing/ The night away."

BTS’ V also released his solo record ‘Layover’ at the same time, which contains pre-release singles ‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’, along with new tracks ‘Blue’, ‘For Us’ and a piano version of ‘Slow Dancing’.

