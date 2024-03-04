Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Gets Into Fight in Restaurant

Instagram Celebrity

Danielle Bregoli who found fame on 'Dr. Phil' is caught on camera having an argument with her baby daddy while they are at West Hollywood restaurant Toca Madera.

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie, known for her rise to fame on "Dr. Phil and her OnlyFans success, is expecting her first child with her partner Le Vaughn. Despite being accused of being unprepared for motherhood, the 20-year-old rapper has maintained that she is capable and dismisses the assumptions made by critics.

In a recent incident, Bhabie or Danielle Bregoli and Le Vaughn were involved in a brawl at West Hollywood restaurant Toca Madera. Witnesses reported that they were arguing at their table when Bhabie allegedly slapped Le Vaughn, leading to an altercation involving other patrons.

However, despite being at the center of the debacle, Bhabie displayed a remarkable amount of self-control and remained calm throughout the incident. She and Le Vaughn later left the restaurant peacefully.

Meanwhile, Bhabie has previously acknowledged her need for professional support and spent time in a treatment center to address personal issues. In a statement, she expressed her gratitude for her fans and pledged to return stronger and healthier than ever.

