Queen Camilla to Take One-Week Break From Royal Duties After Filling in for King Charles

The 76-year-old royal, who was crowned alongside her husband in May 2023

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Queen Camilla is taking time off from her royal duties after filling in for King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis. The queen reportedly has no duties listed on the books for over a week.



The 76-year-old is scheduled to return to work on March 11 for the Commonwealth Day celebration. According to The Sunday Times, the Queen is set to make a public appearance at Westminster Abbey to represent the crown to mark the celebrations of the 56 member states worldwide.

A royal source told the publication that Camilla "has been buoyed by the public's reaction" to her taking the helm in recent weeks. The source added, "Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution."

Meanwhile, Charles' siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, will represent the crown at most upcoming events next week while the Queen enjoys her break. The siblings are scheduled to appear at the Rising Brook Community Church, Savoy Chapel, the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club, National Equine Forum and more.

Charles' cancer diagnosis was made public on February 5. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer, but it is understood not to be linked to the prostate.

Charles used his first statement since his cancer diagnosis to apologize for not being able to celebrate a Caribbean island's independence anniversary in person. In a message issued on February 7 to mark Grenada's 50th anniversary of Independence, Charles said he wanted to send his "congratulations and warmest good wishes" to the country amid his health woes.

"I can only say how sorry I am that I cannot be with you in person to mark this momentous milestone, and to enjoy a little Oil Down with you all! My thoughts are with everyone across Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, and all those in the Grenadian diaspora - 'one people, one family' - as you celebrate everything you have achieved and all that your future holds," he added. "My family join me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to you all."

