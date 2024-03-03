LeBron James on His Historic 40,000 Points: It's Never My Goal to Be NBA All-Time Leading Scorer

Instagram Celebrity

The 39-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward has entered the NBA record books once again, surpassing 40,000 career points during the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - LeBron James, the iconic Los Angeles Lakers forward, has etched his name in NBA history once again by becoming the first player to score 40,000 points.

In Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets, James crossed the milestone with a spinning left-handed layup past Michael Porter Jr., igniting a standing ovation from the Los Angeles crowd. The achievement came in his 1,475th regular season game, marking a remarkable consistency throughout his career.

James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record of 38,387 points in February 2023, making him the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Now, with 40,000 points to his name, he has further cemented his legacy.

"I never thought about getting the scoring record - it just happened organically," James said after the game. "I played the game the right way. It was never a goal of mine when I came into the league to be the all-time leading scorer."

James's journey to 40,000 points has been remarkable. He became the youngest player to reach 10,000 points, 20,000 points, and 30,000 points. He also holds the NBA record for most consecutive games scoring at least 10 points, with an astonishing 1,161 straight appearances.

Beyond his scoring prowess, James has made significant contributions to the NBA, including four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, four regular season MVPs, and 13 All-NBA First Team honors. His longevity and versatility make him one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

As James continues his illustrious career, the basketball world will be eagerly anticipating his next milestones and records. His dedication and passion for the game have inspired countless fans, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

