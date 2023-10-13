Lebron James Called 'Disgraceful' After Showing Support for Israel Following Hamas Attack

Startraksphoto.com/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The Los Angeles Lakers player is not the only public figure who has come under fire for supporting Israel as Jamie Lee Curtis, Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner also landed in hot water for the same reason.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - LeBron James is facing backlash after showing support for Israel following the Hamas attack. The NBA star found himself being described as "disgraceful" for sharing a pro-Israel post on Instagram.

"The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism," so read a joint statement from the athlete and his business partner Maverick Carter. "The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community."

"We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms," he further noted. "We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism."

The post has since been filled with criticism from many. One in particular came from American Muslim scholar Omar Suleiman, who wrote, "As a man who claims to have recently read the autobiography of Malcolm x and produced a film on Muhammad Ali, this is utterly disgraceful. Google the stances of those honorable men on the Israeli occupation of Palestine and reconsider this post that your agent probably wrote for you."

Writer Khaled A. Beydoun added, "I think you have to read the Autobiography of Malcolm X all over again, you might've missed…. the entire thing." A disappointed fan chimed in, "I loved you until this. My Palestinian people are being wiped out and you stand with Israel?! Sorry I'm not a fan of Lebron anymore. It's a sad day." Someone else penned, "Man, you tone deaf."

LeBron is not the only public figure who came under fire for supporting Israel. Jamie Lee Curtis and Justin Bieber also landed in hot water for addressing the matter. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, was dubbed "disgusting" by online users for sharing a pro-Israel post even though her best friends, including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, have been advocating for Palestine for years.

You can share this post!