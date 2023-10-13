 

Lebron James Called 'Disgraceful' After Showing Support for Israel Following Hamas Attack

Lebron James Called 'Disgraceful' After Showing Support for Israel Following Hamas Attack
Startraksphoto.com/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The Los Angeles Lakers player is not the only public figure who has come under fire for supporting Israel as Jamie Lee Curtis, Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner also landed in hot water for the same reason.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - LeBron James is facing backlash after showing support for Israel following the Hamas attack. The NBA star found himself being described as "disgraceful" for sharing a pro-Israel post on Instagram.

"The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism," so read a joint statement from the athlete and his business partner Maverick Carter. "The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community."

"We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms," he further noted. "We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism."

  Editors' Pick

The post has since been filled with criticism from many. One in particular came from American Muslim scholar Omar Suleiman, who wrote, "As a man who claims to have recently read the autobiography of Malcolm x and produced a film on Muhammad Ali, this is utterly disgraceful. Google the stances of those honorable men on the Israeli occupation of Palestine and reconsider this post that your agent probably wrote for you."

Writer Khaled A. Beydoun added, "I think you have to read the Autobiography of Malcolm X all over again, you might've missed…. the entire thing." A disappointed fan chimed in, "I loved you until this. My Palestinian people are being wiped out and you stand with Israel?! Sorry I'm not a fan of Lebron anymore. It's a sad day." Someone else penned, "Man, you tone deaf."

LeBron is not the only public figure who came under fire for supporting Israel. Jamie Lee Curtis and Justin Bieber also landed in hot water for addressing the matter. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, was dubbed "disgusting" by online users for sharing a pro-Israel post even though her best friends, including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, have been advocating for Palestine for years.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Shunning' Her Italian Family

Joel McHale Speaks Out After Co-Star Chevy Chase Claims 'Community' Wasn't 'Funny Enough'
Related Posts
LeBron James' Family Optimist After Bronny's Heart Condition Diagnosis Is Revealed

LeBron James' Family Optimist After Bronny's Heart Condition Diagnosis Is Revealed

LeBron James and Son Bronny Visit Mayo Clinic After Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James and Son Bronny Visit Mayo Clinic After Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James 'Grateful' His Son Bronny Is 'Doing Great' After Discharged From Hospital

LeBron James 'Grateful' His Son Bronny Is 'Doing Great' After Discharged From Hospital

Latest News
Francia Raisa Dishes on How Selena Gomez Confided in Her After a Breakup
  • Oct 13, 2023

Francia Raisa Dishes on How Selena Gomez Confided in Her After a Breakup

Joel McHale Speaks Out After Co-Star Chevy Chase Claims 'Community' Wasn't 'Funny Enough'
  • Oct 13, 2023

Joel McHale Speaks Out After Co-Star Chevy Chase Claims 'Community' Wasn't 'Funny Enough'

Rod Stewart Refuses to Perform in Saudi Arabia Despite Lucrative Offer
  • Oct 13, 2023

Rod Stewart Refuses to Perform in Saudi Arabia Despite Lucrative Offer

Lebron James Called 'Disgraceful' After Showing Support for Israel Following Hamas Attack
  • Oct 13, 2023

Lebron James Called 'Disgraceful' After Showing Support for Israel Following Hamas Attack

Howie Mandel Says Sofia Vergara 'Deserves' to Find New Love 'ASAP' After Joe Manganiello Split
  • Oct 13, 2023

Howie Mandel Says Sofia Vergara 'Deserves' to Find New Love 'ASAP' After Joe Manganiello Split

Britney Spears Enjoys Dinner With Maluma and J Balvin in New York
  • Oct 13, 2023

Britney Spears Enjoys Dinner With Maluma and J Balvin in New York

Most Read
Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue
Celebrity

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Shawn Levy Gushes Over 'Role Model' Taylor Swift After Joining Her A-List Squad at NFL Game

Shawn Levy Gushes Over 'Role Model' Taylor Swift After Joining Her A-List Squad at NFL Game