LeBron James' Son Bronny 'Thankful' to Have Made USC Basketball Debut Months After Cardiac Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The 19-year-old athlete finally returns to the court after he suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 when practicing with his college team at the University of South California's Galen Center.

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - LeBron James' son Bronny James couldn't be more grateful to be able to return to the court. The teenager said he's so "thankful" that he's made his USC basketball debut, months after suffering cardiac arrest.

"I just want to say how thankful I am for everything," the 19-year-old said on Sunday, December 10. "The Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with. My parents, my siblings, for supporting me through this hard time in my life."

"I just want to show appreciation for everyone who's helped me through this," he added. "Also, my coach, my teammates, all my other coaches. They've been with me since the start and I just want to say I'm thankful for them."

Bronny scored four points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes off the bench in an 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State. His dad LeBron came for support along with his sister, Zhuri Nova.

LeBron himself gave a shout-out to Bronny on Instagram following the game. "Can't even tell y'all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I'm literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you're simply INCREDIBLE!!" the NBA star gushed alongside videos and photos from his son's basketball match.

"Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You've already won the ultimate goal/championship and that's LIFE!!!" the Los Angeles Lakers player continued. "Proud of you kid and today you've given me more life! Thank you and I love you."

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 when practicing with his college team at the University of South California's Galen Center. He was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was treated in an intensive care unit and eventually transported to general care.

You can share this post!