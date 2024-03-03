 

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry
The singer daughter of Rob Schneider is back on stage, performing for the first time since she landed in hot water over her drunken tribute to the '9 to 5' hitmaker.

  Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Elle King has made her first public appearance since her drunken performance at Dolly Parton's birthday celebration at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in January. The 34-year-old singer hit the stage at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, March 2, looking composed and in control.

Clad in a fiery red ensemble, King performed her signature country tunes while keeping a bottle of water nearby. She reportedly took several sips of water during her set, as reported by TMZ.

King's performance marked her return to the stage after facing backlash for her slurred words and profanity-laced performance at the Dolly Parton event. The incident prompted an apology from the Grand Ole Opry, which regretted and apologized for the language used during King's set.

Despite the controversy, Parton herself urged fans to forgive King, describing her as a "great girl" who had been through difficult times. Parton reached out to King and encouraged her to move forward.

King has been open about her struggles with sobriety in the past. In a 2020 interview, she acknowledged a long chapter of substance abuse but claimed to be sober. She has emphasized that while she enjoys drinking, she wants to avoid excessive intoxication as it affects her vocal performance.

King's recent appearance at the Extra Innings Festival was met with positive feedback from fans. A clip shared by Kyle Richards of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" showcased King's impressive vocal range and recent weight loss.

The singer will continue her tour as a special guest for Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show in San Diego on Saturday. She has upcoming concerts scheduled in the UK and the United States through October.

