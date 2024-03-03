 

Sam Asghari Vows to 'Never' Bad Mouth His Ex Britney Spears

The former dancer who was briefly married to Britney after she's freed from conservatorship describes their life together 'nothing but an amazing experience and a great life.'

  Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Despite their divorce, Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' ex-husband, cherishes his time with the pop star, describing it as a "blessing." The 29-year-old model and actor said he harbors no ill will towards Spears even though he initiated the divorce after a year of marriage.

"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," Asghari explained in a recent interview with People. "I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other."

"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life," he added.

Asghari explained that he and Spears maintain a respectful relationship, despite their separation. "The only woman in my life right now is my dog, Porsha," he said.

Sources close to the former couple have revealed that their relationship had deteriorated in the final weeks of their marriage. Asghari had hoped to "save" Spears, but realized that the task was insurmountable.

According to court documents, Asghari is seeking spousal support and legal fees from Spears. Despite having a prenup in place, Asghari's attorney claims that their financial situation remains to be resolved.

Asghari's comments reflect a positive outlook on his time with Britney Spears, valuing the memories they shared while acknowledging the natural progression of life.

"After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Asghari wrote on Instagram when he filed for divorce. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

While Britney Spears initially expressed shock at the divorce, she later acknowledged her sadness in an Instagram post.

